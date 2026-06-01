Wockhardt eyes $1.5 bn peak sales from Zaynich, targets US launch by yr-end

The launch plans come days after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Zaynich (cefepime-zidebactam) for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, making it the first new chemical entity fully discovered and developed by an Indian pharmaceutical company to receive USFDA approval.

Wockhardt stock surged 21.5 per cent since the announcement on Thursday to ₹2,151.85 apiece on the BSE.

"We expect the product to be launched sometime towards the end of this year, maybe early next year," said Habil Khorakiwala, founder and chairman of Wockhardt Group.

The company is also preparing for launches in India, where it has already received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), although commercialisation will require completion of local manufacturing-related clearances.

Khorakiwala said Wockhardt sees peak annual sales potential of $1.5 billion-$2 billion for Zaynich globally against what it estimates is a roughly $9 billion market opportunity for resistant Gram-negative infections.

"Based on the size of the market, we believe we can get 15-20 per cent market share over a period of time," he said.

Zaynich is designed to combat multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including E. coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Enterobacter cloacae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In its pivotal Phase III ENHANCE-1 study, the drug demonstrated a composite clinical cure and microbiological response rate of 89 per cent compared with 68.4 per cent for Meropenem.

Price-neutral strategy

While the company has not disclosed the exact launch price, Khorakiwala said Wockhardt intends to adopt a "price-neutral" strategy in the US market despite positioning the drug as clinically superior to existing therapies.

New-generation antibiotics in the US currently cost between $10,000 and $15,000 per treatment course, and Wockhardt intends to remain broadly within that range.

"Our approach strategically is we want to be price neutral. Even though the product is far superior, we are taking price neutrality as an approach," he said.

In India, however, pricing will be significantly lower. "The India price would be a fraction of the US cost, perhaps 15-20 per cent of that level," he said.

The company estimates an addressable patient pool of around 250,000 patients in India for the drug.

Europe manufacturing to support US launch

Wockhardt will supply Zaynich to the US and other global markets through third-party manufacturing facilities in Europe, primarily in Italy, while India demand will be met through local manufacturing. Khorakiwala said the strategy would speed up market access and reduce regulatory risks. The company has transferred its API and formulation technology to European partners, whose facilities were reviewed by the FDA as part of the approval process.

He added that manufacturing from Europe could also help shield the product from any future US tariffs on Indian pharmaceutical imports. "Whatever agreement exists between the US and Europe will apply because the product comes from Europe," he said.

Wockhardt plans to commercialise Zaynich on its own in the US, building a lean organisation focused on medical affairs, sales, marketing and market access, while outsourcing field-force and operational activities.

"We looked at all possibilities available to us and decided to do it ourselves because we believe we can do a better job from a science-based and medical-based perspective," Khorakiwala said.

The same infrastructure will support future launches from the company's antibiotic pipeline.

Europe approvals next

Beyond the US and India, Wockhardt expects regulatory decisions from Europe and the United Kingdom later this year.

The company has already filed marketing applications with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Khorakiwala said approvals are expected around September-October 2026. However, commercial launches in Europe could take another year because country-specific pricing and reimbursement negotiations must be completed before market entry.

Next products in the pipeline

Zaynich is part of a broader antibiotics franchise that Wockhardt has spent two decades building to tackle drug-resistant infections. The company is the only drugmaker globally to have received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the US FDA for six antibiotic programmes, giving them fast-track regulatory review and extended exclusivity.

Its portfolio spans both Gram-negative and Gram-positive infections and includes Miqnaf (nafithromycin), a novel antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia that is already marketed in India; Emrok and Emrok-O, which target difficult-to-treat Gram-positive infections, including MRSA; Foviscu (WCK 4282), aimed at resistant urinary tract infections; and WCK 6777, a next-generation antibiotic under development. According to the company's FY26 results presentation, Emrok, Emrok-O, Miqnaf, Zaynich and Foviscu have successfully completed Phase III clinical trials.

Khorakiwala said WCK 6777 is likely to be the next candidate for the US market.

"It is a once-a-day antibiotic. It would be the only antibiotic anywhere that is once a day, and that gives it a significant advantage in the Western market," he said, adding that the company is evaluating the programme's path into late-stage development.

Financial position improves

The antibiotic push comes as Wockhardt's financial position has improved sharply following a multi-year restructuring that included the sale of its US generics business and other non-core assets, helping the company pare debt and return to profitability.

The company reported profit before tax of ₹238 crore for FY26 compared with a loss of ₹16 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose 11 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,373 crore, while Ebitda increased 51 per cent to ₹630 crore.

Khorakiwala said the company currently has sufficient liquidity to support both the commercial launch of Zaynich and further development of its antibiotic pipeline. "At the moment, we do not see liquidity as an issue. We believe we have adequate liquidity to take forward this programme for the next two years," he said.

Wockhardt estimates it has invested around $800 million over two decades across its antibiotic discovery programme, which has yielded six novel antibiotic assets.