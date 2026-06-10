Wockhardt targets 50% of revenue from novel drugs within five years

The portfolio comprises Zaynich, WCK 6777, WCK 4282, Miqnaf, and the already commercialised Emrok and Emrok-O antibiotics.

While Zaynich is positioned as a premium therapy for severe multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections, another candidate, WCK 4282, is being developed as a drug aimed at reducing resistance to meropenem, a widely used last-line antibiotic, in patients. Indians take 25 million units of meropenem every year. Its usage with piperacillin-tazobactam — a penicillin-antibiotic combination — exceeds 75 million units annually in India, according to Chairman Habil Khorakiwala.

Khorakiwala said WCK 4282 is intended for earlier use in the treatment pathway. It has completed Phase-III trials in India and is expected to be filed with the regulators next month, “The biggest advantage of 4282 is that it prevents further spread of multidrug resistance. From that point of view, infectious disease physicians will love this product,” he said.

Another pillar of the franchise is Miqnaf, Wockhardt's novel antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, which was commercialised in 2025. Although its uptake has been slower than expected because of regulatory restrictions limiting its use to hospitals, the company estimates the product has already been used in around 30,000 patients.

Wockhardt is now conducting studies to expand Miqnaf into upper respiratory tract infections, a market Khorakiwala said could be several times larger than pneumonia.

The company also continues to build on the success of Emrok and Emrok-O, its novel anti-MRSA antibiotics, which have together treated more than 130,000 patients in India.

Khorakiwala said one of the biggest lessons from commercialising those products was the need for a science-led rather than purely sales-driven approach.

“A new molecule requires an entirely different approach. The lesson is to create a science-based organisation and not a commercial organisation,” he said.

As more products from the antibiotics portfolio move into commercialisation, Khorakiwala expects the company's revenue profile to change significantly over the next five years.

“In five years, one could easily see more than 50 per cent of revenue coming from the new chemical entity business,” he said.

That would represent a significant departure from the company's historical dependence on conventional pharmaceutical products and position Wockhardt among the few global drugmakers with a broad portfolio of novel antibiotics spanning hospital, outpatient and respiratory infection markets.

China next: Pharma major plans bridging study for Zaynich approval

Wockhardt is preparing a China strategy for Zaynich through a supplementary clinical study involving Chinese patients, even as the company prioritises launches in the US, India and other key markets.

Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said Chinese regulators have indicated they would accept the global clinical data package generated for Zaynich, provided it is supported by a local bridging study involving a stipulated minimum number of

Chinese patients.