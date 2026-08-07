Wonderful launches India operations, plans to hire 1,000 engineers locally

Applied artificial intelligence (AI) startup Wonderful on Friday announced the launch of its India operations as it expands its global presence. The company also announced the appointment of Bhavik Rathod as managing director (MD) for the Indian market.

Rathod earlier worked with firms such as Uber, Scaler and Scale AI. He was one of the founding members of Uber India.

The one-year-old startup, founded in Israel and headquartered in Amsterdam, raised $150 million in March this year and is valued at $2 billion. It plans to hire at least 1,000 forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) and set up its own delivery centre in India.

Wonderful is an applied AI platform that positions itself as a model-agnostic orchestration layer, which is open and sits on top of frontier models such as Anthropic and OpenAI.

Roey Lalazar, co-founder and chief technology officer, said the firm’s AI operating system (OS) platform builds on top of the models. “That includes building agents, running them, measuring their performance, optimizing them, sharing data across different communities, agents and workflows, democratizing AI inside the enterprise through workspaces, permissions, governance, monitoring, dashboards, and productivity tools,” he said at a media briefing in Mumbai on Friday.

Asked about the company’s plans for India, Lalazar said the immediate focus was to establish a large presence in the country, with many FDEs serving customers here. “India has an exceptional pool of technical talent, so we're also exploring how some of that talent can contribute to our global R&D efforts, although those plans are still being finalized,” he added.

Asked whether the company was competing with global systems integrators such as Accenture and Indian information technology services players, which also compete for application modernisation and transformation deals, Lalazar said it had worked with a few systems integrators.

However, he said Wonderful’s success rate in applying AI within the enterprise ecosystem was much higher. “From what we've seen globally, many system integrators attempt AI transformations using platforms such as Foundry or Bedrock. Sometimes individual use cases succeed, but we haven't consistently seen large-scale transformation succeed that way,” he told Business Standard.

Lalazar claimed that Wonderful had been able to take large enterprises into production quickly, create measurable value, win larger contracts, raise additional capital and continue expanding internationally.

Currently, Wonderful operates across more than 35 markets globally. However, the company does not disclose the number of enterprises it works with.

“Industry statistics suggest that nearly 87% of AI pilots fail. For us, once a customer reaches the pilot stage, the likelihood of becoming a paying production customer is close to 100 per cent,” he added.

Bhavik Rathod said the focus would be on tapping the enterprise ecosystem and that early discussions had been encouraging. “We see India as a long-term growth market and are committed to building deep, on-the-ground partnerships that help organizations move from isolated AI initiatives to enterprise-wide transformation while strengthening their internal capabilities over time. Building a strong local team is central to that commitment,” said Rathod.