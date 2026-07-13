Yatra Online partners with Kanoo Travel for West Asia travel expansion

Gurugram-headquartered travel aggregator Yatra Online Limited has entered into a strategic partnership to expand its enterprise travel business into West Asia with Bahrain-based travel management firm Kanoo Travel, a division of the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group.

The partnership marks Yatra's first significant international expansion, the company said in a statement on Monday. Its shares fell 0.09 per cent on the BSE to close at Rs 114.1. The partnership aims to establish a scalable platform for long-term growth catering to West Asia, one of the world's fastest-growing business travel markets. Yatra will establish a Kanoo Travel Global Operations Centre to provide 24x7 multilingual operational support, working alongside Kanoo Travel's customer-facing teams across West Asia.

"Together with Kanoo Travel's exceptional regional presence and customer relationships, we have an opportunity to redefine how enterprise travel is delivered across the Middle East," said Siddhartha Gupta, chief executive officer of Yatra Online Limited.

"More importantly, this partnership demonstrates that world-class enterprise technology built in India can successfully serve customers on a global stage, and we see this as the beginning of a much larger international growth opportunity for Yatra."

Yatra supports the travel and expense management of more than 1,300 large and mid-sized enterprises across India. Through this strategic partnership, it is extending these capabilities to West Asia. The company said Kanoo Travel will deploy Yatra's integrated enterprise travel and expense management platform, "enabling a seamless experience across travel booking, policy management, expense management, automation and analytics."

The integrated platform and dedicated operations hub are expected to deliver a scalable, technology-enabled service model designed to enhance customer experience, operational efficiency and support future growth.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for technology that simplifies travel, improves policy compliance and delivers greater visibility into travel spend, without compromising the high-touch service they expect from Kanoo Travel," said Mohamed Al Kooheji, group chief executive officer, Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group. "Yatra's enterprise platform, combined with its deep operational expertise, enables us to offer an integrated solution that strengthens our value proposition to corporate customers across the Middle East."

The partnership positions both companies to meet the evolving needs of enterprises while supporting their long-term growth ambitions, Kooheji added.