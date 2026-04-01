YES Bank names S Anantharaman as CRO to strengthen risk management

YES Bank on Wednesday said S Anantharaman has been appointed as chief risk officer (CRO).

Anantharaman will lead the bank’s enterprise-wide risk framework, overseeing credit policy, operational and enterprise risk, market risk, information security, model governance, data analytics, and data privacy and protection.

Anantharaman brings over three decades of experience in the banking and financial services sector. He joins YES Bank from Jio Financial Services, where he served as group chief risk officer.

Earlier, he served as chief risk officer at Bank of Baroda. He has also held senior leadership roles at HDFC Bank and L&T Finance Holdings.

He is a chartered accountant (ACA) and a chartered financial analyst (CFA).