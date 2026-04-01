Wednesday, April 01, 2026 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / YES Bank names S Anantharaman as CRO to strengthen risk management

YES Bank names S Anantharaman as CRO to strengthen risk management

YES Bank appoints S Anantharaman as Chief Risk Officer to oversee enterprise-wide risk, including credit, market, and operational frameworks

Yes Bank

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YES Bank on Wednesday said S Anantharaman has been appointed as chief risk officer (CRO).
 
Anantharaman will lead the bank’s enterprise-wide risk framework, overseeing credit policy, operational and enterprise risk, market risk, information security, model governance, data analytics, and data privacy and protection.
 
Anantharaman brings over three decades of experience in the banking and financial services sector. He joins YES Bank from Jio Financial Services, where he served as group chief risk officer.
 
Earlier, he served as chief risk officer at Bank of Baroda. He has also held senior leadership roles at HDFC Bank and L&T Finance Holdings.
 
 
He is a chartered accountant (ACA) and a chartered financial analyst (CFA).

More From This Section

equity fundraiser

Circulate Capital raises $220 million in first close of Asia-focused fund

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Glenmark takes direct control of Ryaltris sales in US from April 2026

Oracle

Oracle layoffs impact over 2,500 in India; 30,000 get pink slips globally

swiggy, swiggy AI

Swiggy's investor relations head Abhishek Agarwal quits; CFO to take charge

Jubilant FoodWorks, Domino's

Jubilant FoodWorks extends Domino's India franchise pact by 15 years

Topics : YES Bank Banking sector Risk management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEAnthropic Claude Code LeakH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Rules ChangingCommercial LPG Price HikeWhy are Sensex Rising TodayFinancial Rules ChangesPersonal Finance