Yes Bank makes bond market comeback after 2020 AT1 debt write-off

By Divya Patil

Yes Bank Ltd. is returning to the bond market for the first time since the Indian private lender wrote off a risky local note in 2020, and has hired arrangers for a dollar issuance, according to people familiar with the matter.

Also Read- Deep Dive: Beyond The Headlines The bank plans to sell a benchmark-sized three-year US currency note and is holding calls with fixed-income investors starting Monday, said the people who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The proposed sale comes at a time when other Indian lenders have raised $5.27 billion in two months, spurred by the Reserve Bank of India’s measures in June to boost capital inflows to support the rupee.

Yes Bank didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

The lender permanently wrote off Additional Tier 1 debt — notes that qualify as capital for banks and are hybrid securities which can be written off if certain triggers are breached — in March 2020. Indian authorities stepped in to seize Yes Bank, which was ultimately rescued by a consortium led by the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India.

Since then, Yes Bank has undergone a steady turnaround. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s banking unit bought a roughly 25% stake in the firm in 2025, becoming its biggest shareholder. Yes Bank has also benefited from a series of ratings upgrades on its various local-currency notes over the years.

Crisil Ratings raised the bank’s rupee infrastructure bonds and Basel III compliant Tier 2 debt to AA+ in August from AA-, citing sustained improvement in Yes Bank’s earnings profile. The bonds were rated A- at the start of 2023.

ALSO READ: FCNR(B) swap window explained: Why RBI opened it, then advanced deadline Yes Bank’s dollar bond is rated Ba1 by Moody’s Ratings and BB+ by S&P Global Ratings, just one notch below investment grade rating.

India’s bond and loan markets are firing up due to a surge in dollar demand from Indian lenders racing to boost the leverage on foreign currency deposits offered to overseas citizens.