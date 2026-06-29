Yes Bank to raise up to ₹16,000 crore through equity, debt issue
Yes Bank said the fundraising would not result in more than 10% dilution of existing shareholders' stake
Reuters
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Yes Bank will raise up to ₹16,000 crore ($1.69 billion) via a mix of equity and debt issues, the lender said on Monday.
The bank's board approved an equity issuance of up to ₹7,500 crore and a debt issuance of up to ₹8,500 crore.
It did not disclose the fundraising instruments.
Yes Bank said the fundraising would not result in more than 10% dilution of existing shareholders' stake.
The lender's capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.3% at the end of March, compared with 15.6% a year earlier. The regulatory minimum is 9%.
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Topics : YES Bank Fundraising equity
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 7:33 PM IST