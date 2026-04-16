Yulu hits 1 bn km milestone in Bengaluru, deepens last-mile EV dominance

Yulu’s shared electric vehicles have logged more than 1 billion kilometres in Bengaluru, underscoring the rapid rise of app-based, battery-powered transport in the city’s last-mile economy. The company, which operates 22,500 vehicles locally, said the milestone reflects growing demand from delivery workers, commuters and leisure riders, as well as the economics of low-cost electric mobility.

Further illustrating its scale and impact, the company revealed that it has powered 190 million doorstep deliveries in the city and eliminated 27 million kg of CO2 emissions through its EV-sharing platform that makes mobility technology-enabled, accessible, seamless and affordable for millions of users.

For perspective, 27 million kg of CO2 is roughly equivalent to the annual emissions from approximately 18,500 cars.

Over the coming year, Yulu aims to expand its Bengaluru-based fleet to between 35,000 and 40,000 vehicles, supporting 20 million deliveries every month. It will also continue to take its shared mobility service denser and deeper in every neighbourhood in the city.

“We are proud to remain the clear first choice for the last mile. The 1 billion-km milestone is just the beginning, as Yulu strives to make Bengaluru a national leader in technology-enabled EV adoption,” said Amit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yulu. “As we look ahead to the future, Yulu remains committed to championing electric mobility that is not only sustainable, but also affordable and accessible to millions of Bengalureans and Indians.”

Bengaluru is a major market for Yulu, which is also present in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad. Across these directly operated markets, Yulu has 46,000 EVs that have collectively covered 2 billion green kilometres, preventing 54 million kg of CO2 emissions.

With a presence across every major pin code in Bengaluru, Yulu is deeply embedded in the city’s mobility fabric. Its network spans Peenya to Whitefield and Hebbal to Electronic City, supported by 16 Yulu Centres and 700 Yulu Zones that enable efficient, on-demand access from high-density demand hubs across the city.

Yulu’s vertically integrated mobility stack and operational expertise have made it the city’s No. 1 quick commerce delivery platform. Its smart vehicles, AI-enabled fleet rebalancing systems, predictive maintenance protocols, and dense energy network through Yuma Energy allow Yulu to keep a steady supply of EVs available at all times. This not only gives Yulu better unit economics than other players but also keeps rentals low for its delivery partner users, who can save 30–40 per cent more money compared to using petrol bikes.

These factors give Yulu an edge over smaller mobility fleets whose fragmented operations, reliance on multiple vehicle models, and offline services make them relatively inefficient and hinder scale. This is particularly evident in the quick commerce delivery segment, where Yulu comprises one of three delivery vehicles at dark stores in the city. In March 2026 alone, Yulu enabled 8.5 million deliveries (i.e., close to 300,000 deliveries per day), a reflection of its ubiquity and value addition in Bengaluru’s delivery economy. At a pan-India level, riders using Yulu have fulfilled 400 million green deliveries.

Beyond quick commerce and e-commerce, Yulu said it is also addressing the mobility needs of another fast-growing segment — the on-demand household services market — further expanding its role in powering better livelihoods for disadvantaged female gig professionals.