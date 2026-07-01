Zee bags exclusive Bundesliga media rights in India for five-year period

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has secured the exclusive broadcast and digital rights for the German Football League's Bundesliga in India for five years.

Beginning with the 2026-27 season, Bundesliga matches will be available exclusively on the company's digital platform, Zee5, and Unite8 Sports television channels, it said in a release.

This comes soon after the company partnered with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) for broadcasting rights.

Bavesh Janavlekar, chief business officer, Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said in the release, "Bundesliga is one of the most exciting football leagues in the world, renowned for its passionate fan culture, world-class clubs and commitment to developing young talent."

He added that the company remains committed to contributing to the growth of football in India.

"Through this partnership, we aim to create a meaningful and lasting impact by supporting grassroots development, strengthening pathways for young talent and enabling fans to actively participate in the growth journey of football in India. Together with Bundesliga, we will also launch the 'Z' x Bundesliga Football Week, bringing grassroots football clinics and development programmes to young aspiring footballers across India, while providing access to world-class coaching expertise and international best practices," he added.

The league's fan base in India has grown by more than 50 per cent over the past four seasons, the release said. It added that the Bundesliga continues to work closely with stakeholders across India to strengthen football structures, enhance technical expertise and support the development of the sport at various levels.

Peer Naubert, chief commercial officer, Bundesliga Media, said, "We have been investing in India for many years because we believe long-term relevance is built through sustained local engagement, not broadcast reach alone. India is not simply a market for the Bundesliga; it is a country where we have consistently invested in football, in partnerships and in people."

"For us, media partnerships mark the beginning of a long-term relationship, not the end of a transaction," he added.