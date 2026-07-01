Zee board approves Rs 3,144 crore preferential fund raise from promoter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s (ZEEL's) board of directors has approved a capital infusion of up to ₹3,143.52 crore through a preferential allotment of fully convertible warrants to promoter group entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments Ltd.

The board approved the issuance of up to 24.95 crore warrants to Sunbright Mauritius Investments. The transaction will be executed on a preferential basis at an issue price of ₹126 per warrant, taking the total issue size to ₹3,143.52 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company had earlier said in a filing that it was considering a fund raise to support strategic and business initiatives.

Sunbright Mauritius Investments will initially pay ₹31.50 per warrant (25 per cent of the total issue price) as a subscription amount to secure the allotment. It will have a flexible 18-month window to convert these warrants into equity shares.

To exercise this right and receive the shares, it will have to pay the remaining 75 per cent, or ₹94.50 per warrant.

Each warrant will be convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of the company with a face value of Re 1 and a securities premium of ₹125 per share. The issue price represents a premium of 16.33 per cent over the stock's closing price and an 11.86 per cent premium to the price determined under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

If any warrants remain unexercised within the stipulated period, the amount paid at the time of subscription for those warrants will stand forfeited, the filing said.

Shares of Zee Entertainment closed at ₹108.31 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Under the terms of the issue, Sunbright Mauritius Investments may convert the warrants into equity shares either in one tranche or in multiple tranches during the 18-month period following allotment.

The filing also said: "Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, the introduction and implementation of an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) 2026."

ESOP 2026 will be introduced after obtaining the requisite approvals and will be implemented in compliance with the applicable SEBI regulations, 2021, and other applicable laws.

Under the ESOP, the company may grant up to 3.74 crore options, with each option convertible into one equity share of face value Re 1 at an exercise price of ₹126.