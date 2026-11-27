Zee Entertainment Enterprises will open its share buyback offer on December 1 and close it on December 7, according to a stock exchange filing by the company on Friday.

The company submitted its letter of offer and the tender forms for the proposed buyback to the stock exchanges.

Under the buyback, Zee Entertainment plans to buy back up to 65.93 million fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The total buyback size is capped at ₹600 crore. The buyback price is ₹91 per share, and the company's share price closed 1.5 per cent higher at ₹67.05 on Friday.

On November 12, the board of the company approved the buyback.

The buyback will be conducted through the tender offer route, allowing eligible shareholders to tender their shares in accordance with the terms set out in the letter of offer.

Shareholders wishing to participate in the buyback must submit their completed tender forms and other specified documents to the registrar by December 7, the last date of the offer.

The settlement of bids on the stock exchanges is scheduled to be completed by December 14.