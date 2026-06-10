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Zee Entertainment plans ₹2,300 crore fundraise to back expansion plans

The company, which did not disclose a medium for the raise, said the board will deliberate further on options for raising funds

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment (Photo: Company Website)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

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Indian television broadcaster Zee Entertainment said on Wednesday it would raise 23 ​billion rupees ($241.43 million) to fund its ​strategic and business initiatives.

Here are some key ‌details:

• The company, which did not disclose a medium for the raise, said the board will deliberate further on options for raising funds

• The fundraise comes days after the broadcaster struck a deal with FIFA to broadcast the 2026 World Cup in India, ending uncertainty over the tournament's availability in one ‌of the last major markets where rights had remained unsold.

• The deal covers 39 FIFA events over eight years through 2034 and also includes the next World Cup in 2030. Financial terms were not disclosed.

 

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• The company has ​expanded its presence in sports broadcasting by launching a dedicated portfolio of ‌sports channels.

• The company previously invested in new businesses, including micro-drama app Bullet ​and ‌visual-effects studio PhantomFX, as it seeks to expand beyond ‌traditional television broadcasting.

• Zee Entertainment reported a loss for the March quarter on May 19, as ‌margins ​were pressured by ​higher expenses and tighter advertising budgets following the Middle East crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Zee Entertainment Fundraising Company News

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

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