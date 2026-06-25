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Zee Entertainment's board to meet on July 1 to consider mode of fund raise

Zee Entertainment's board will meet on July 1 to finalise the structure of its proposed ₹2,300-crore fund raise, including equity and convertible securities options

Zee, Zee entertainment

Image: Reuters

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

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Zee Entertainment said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday that its board of directors will meet on July 1 to further consider and evaluate the mode of raising funds.
 
Earlier this month, the company said in a stock exchange filing that its board had approved the raising of a minimum of Rs 2,300 crore in one or more tranches to fund strategic and business initiatives.
 
In its filing on Thursday, it said, "The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, inter alia, to further consider and evaluate the mode/method of raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or other securities convertible into equity shares, through permissible modes, including but not limited to private placement/preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods, as may be considered appropriate, and to consider and approve the specific terms and conditions of such fund raise."
 
 
Zee Entertainment also said that the fund raise is subject to the receipt of necessary approvals.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

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