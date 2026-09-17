Zee focuses on content, digital profitability, monetisation: Punit Goenka

Zee Entertainment Enterprises continues to recognise the shifts that are changing the media and entertainment industry, Punit Goenka, chief executive officer at the company, told shareholders at its annual general meeting (AGM).

He said that the company has implemented steps to strengthen its content strategy, achieve profitability in the digital business and build a more robust monetisation engine.

He said, “During the fiscal, we continued to translate our capabilities into tangible business outcomes. The language-focused strategic approach backed by a rich user experience enabled Zee 5 to attain profitability during the year. This marks a defining moment in our journey to build a truly home-grown, value-accretive digital business for the world.”

In the linear segment, its new content strategy, which was implemented across channels, enabled the company to accrue higher viewership gains and achieve a network share exceeding 18 per cent, he added.

The company’s chairman, R Gopalan, also told shareholders in his speech that the company is building future-ready capabilities and chasing strategic initiatives that will push its growth trajectory to set new benchmarks.

“The board continues to match the pace of progress with holistic and structured review and guidance mechanisms that ensure every strategic decision is anchored in sound governance, prudent oversight and enduring shareholder value,” Gopalan added.

He also told shareholders that periodic guidance is being provided on key business decisions, enabling the team to effectively capitalise on the opportunities and mitigate any associated risks.

“In order to ensure the growth capital is deployed effectively to maximise value, the board maintains a robust oversight with regular assessment of strategic priorities. Significant efforts were implemented during the fiscal to further institutionalise internal control mechanisms that help the decision-making process across all aspects of business,” he added.

Gopalan also told shareholders that equal emphasis has been placed on further strengthening governance standards through higher levels of transparency and disclosures. “Through detailed and timely communication, we are ensuring that all stakeholders reach a comprehensive understanding of the Company's performance and progress on strategic priorities,” he said and added that various committees of the board are also consistently reviewing and building more robust risk management frameworks to enhance operational efficiencies across the company.

“The action-oriented steps that are being implemented are aimed at offering higher visibility into key compliance processes that enable timely identification of risks and facilitate data-driven decision making,” Gopalan said.

Goenka also told shareholders that to scale the company, it is building a diversified portfolio that reimagines the breadth of its business and captures a higher share of the attention economy. “We are establishing new growth engines across emerging, high-potential segments such as micro dramas, kids content and live entertainment,” he told shareholders at the AGM.

He added that the company believes that its new segments will accelerate growth and complement the overall portfolio to drive stronger cross-synergies. “We remain intrigued and excited for the opportunities that tomorrow will present and we are strategically well-positioned to capitalise on the same,” he said.