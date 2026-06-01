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Home / Companies / News / Zee partners FIFA to broadcast 39 global football events in India till 2034

Zee partners FIFA to broadcast 39 global football events in India till 2034

Zee Entertainment secures FIFA media rights in India until 2034, covering 39 global football events, including the FIFA World Cups and Women's World Cup

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee Entertainment also said in its release that the partnership with FIFA for the key global sporting events will enable it to derive strategic long-term benefits (Photo: Company Website)

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

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Zee Entertainment Enterprises has partnered with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to broadcast 39 global football events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA World Cup 2030, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027, and other key FIFA events up to 2034, along with docu-series content, in the Indian market for eight consecutive years.
 
Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
 
This partnership comes days before the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins on June 11.
 
“Offering a well-curated mix of live sporting action and engaging content, the company has also secured the rights for docu-series on all the above-mentioned tournaments that uncover the grassroots communities, cultural dimensions and competitive spirit of the participating global nations,” Zee Entertainment said in a release.
 
 
The company has also announced the launch of four dedicated sports channels — Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

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“The investment will enable a multi-fold advantage to FIFA’s flagship global properties, ensuring that the matches not only reach across the length but also the breadth of the nation,” it added.
 
It will also have live streaming on OTT platform Z5 and offer viewers the option to choose the language of their choice.
 
Romy Gai, FIFA chief business officer, stated in the release: “The FIFA World Cup is the greatest show on earth, and we are glad to partner with ‘Z’ for the first time to bring this global spectacle to India. The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience.”
 
He added: “We believe the extensive broadcast and digital distribution ecosystem of ‘Z’, coupled with their deep understanding of local viewers and multi-platform capabilities, will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of football among fans across every part of India.”
 
Zee Entertainment also said in its release that the partnership with FIFA for the key global sporting events will enable it to derive strategic long-term benefits, including building a strong foundation for its sports business and enhancing the subscriber base across linear and digital segments. It also said it will help strengthen brand partnerships by tapping newer advertiser segments and unlock a new consumer cohort to cater to every consumer’s entertainment needs.
 
Punit Goenka, chief executive officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said in the release: “We are excited to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential.
 
He said Zee’s approach has been to invest in properties where it sees current relevance and future growth potential.
 
“Our partnership with FIFA will enable us to unlock the true value of the sport in line with our sharp focus on growth and profitability, while amplifying the excitement of the game for every fan,” he added.
 

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

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