Zee partners with Bradford License India to expand its entertainment IPs

Bradford License India has announced a partnership with Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Z) to expand the latter's entertainment IPs into the Indian consumer products and licensing market.

The partnership will build licensing programmes for Z's content IPs across categories including apparel, toys, stationery, back-to-school, publishing, gaming, gifting, FMCG, live experiences and lifestyle merchandise, Bradford License India said in a press release.

“Bradford License India will lead the licensing and category expansion strategy, identifying partners across key consumer product categories while building long-term brand ecosystems around the IP portfolio. The partnership aims to unlock new revenue streams while strengthening audience engagement through licensed products, retail activations, collaborations and experiential opportunities,” the release said.

It added that India's licensing and consumer products industry continues to witness strong growth driven by rising fandom culture, youth consumption, digital engagement and increasing demand for locally relevant entertainment IPs.

The content IPs will include kids' content Bandbudh & Budbak, reality show Dance India Dance and fiction programme Parineeta.

Gaurav Marya, founder and chairman of Bradford License India, said in the release, “India's entertainment content has created some of the most loved and culturally relevant characters and IPs that connect deeply with audiences across generations and geographical boundaries. Through our partnership with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, we see a tremendous opportunity to transform these iconic IPs into meaningful consumer experiences across multiple product categories.”

He added, “At Bradford License India, our focus will be on building authentic, long-term licensing programmes with the right partners to create sustainable brand ecosystems and bring fans closer to the stories and characters they love.”

The partnership with Bradford License India will enable Zee Entertainment Enterprises to realise the full potential of its properties by extending them into consumer-facing categories and unlocking new monetisation avenues. As the Indian licensing and merchandising ecosystem matures, the company believes content-led IPs will play a pivotal role in shaping its growth trajectory, Mukund Galgali, deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said in the release.

“This partnership enables us to remain well positioned to actively accelerate the development of a more organised licensing industry in India, unlocking long-term value for both creators and consumers. We remain committed to building deeper consumer connections and establishing long-term brand value as we expand the lifecycle of our IPs across multiple touchpoints in a structured and scalable manner,” he added.