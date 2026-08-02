Zee to seek legal advice on Sebi order, says fund raise unaffected

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) said in a statement on Sunday that it had received the order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and was seeking legal advice on it.

The statement added that the order would have no direct bearing on its fund-raising exercise.

A company spokesperson said in a statement: “It (ZEE) will further take all required steps to successfully complete the fund-raising exercise, which is aimed at strengthening its financial foundation, and will also continue to work towards creating value for its stakeholders.”

“With regard to the allegations levelled against the company and its promoters, the required measures in accordance with the law will be taken to protect the interests of all stakeholders,” the statement added.

On Friday, the company's shareholders voted in favour of the fund-raising proposal. On the same day, market regulator SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 1.48 crore on the company and its promoters, Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka and founder-chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra.

The regulator passed a final order restraining ZEE from accessing the securities market for two months. It also restrained Chandra and Goenka from subscribing to or dealing in securities for one year over the unauthorised pledge of ZEE's Hyderabad land to secure promoter-linked loans.