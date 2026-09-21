Zepto Cafe cuts footprint across cities, scales back menu after expansion

After rapidly expanding its food-delivery business, Zepto is scaling back Zepto Café, shutting hundreds of outlets and significantly reducing its menu as it reworks the business.

The quick-commerce company is estimated to have cut its café footprint to around 250-350 locations from a peak of 850-900 in 2024, according to people familiar with the matter. The pullback comes even as Zepto Café had earlier scaled to 100,000 orders a day, prompting the company to position it as a significant growth business.

The company has also sold equipment from several of the shuttered outlets, while its contribution to Zepto’s overall business has declined sharply, according to analysts.

The pullback comes after Zepto Café had recorded rapid growth in daily orders. Notably, the company’s founder and chief executive officer Aadit Palicha had earlier taken to social media, highlighting the business crossing several milestones before announcing that the café had touched around 100,000 orders a day at its peak.

"Zepto Café has hit 100,000 orders per day. That is closing in on a $100 million annualized GMV run-rate with a nearly 50 per cent steady-state gross margin," Palicha wrote on social media in February 2025. He had added that despite being a newer player, the current scale of Zepto Café was more than 10 per cent of the size of some of the leading quick service restaurant (QSR) chains in India.

In December 2024, when Zepto Café was launched as a separate app, it clocked 30,000 orders per day. However, in January 2025, the daily orders surpassed the 50,000 mark, registering a 60 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth. Later, in the first 10 days of February, the company hit 75,000 orders per day, marking a 50 per cent MoM growth.

Zepto Café’s contribution loses steam

In the last one year, Zepto Café’s contribution to the company’s overall business has declined sharply. According to two analysts, who both spoke on the condition of anonymity, “At its peak, the business was estimated to have contributed around 8-9 per cent to Zepto’s overall revenue, but this has now fallen to around 2-3 per cent.”

One analyst further added, “The company had initially envisaged café becoming a much larger part of its business, with an internal target of contributing around 15-16 per cent. That target, however, was never achieved despite the rapid increase in order volumes.”

Interestingly, in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company did not share any metrics on the performance of Zepto Café in terms of the number of orders and revenue contribution. However, it mentioned that the company had to mark down Rs 8 crore of inventory in FY26 and Rs 61.4 crore in FY25 because stock (food items) was losing value or moving slowly

While Zepto did not respond to the queries sent by this newspaper, a person aware of the developments at the company said that since the contribution of the café to the overall business has never exceeded 1 per cent, it was thus not mentioned in the DRHP.

A source at the company further added, “We had to scale back café operations because after an aggressive expansion phase, there was a realisation that the same menu did not work equally well across locations. We also faced concerns around hygiene, staff training and adherence to food safety standards.” As a result, the company also had to cut down the menu.

What’s brewing for Zepto Café

According to analysts quoted earlier, further rationalisation could be on the cards. “The company may shut another set of café locations over the next six months, particularly in markets where the business has not been able to generate sufficient order density or justify the cost of operating dedicated food kitchens.”

Analysts added that the company is no longer pushing the business through advertising and marketing as aggressively as it did earlier. “The strategy now appears to be focused on retaining café in select high-performing markets rather than pursuing a broad-based expansion,” one analyst said.

Another analyst added, “Premium locations, including parts of South Delhi, etc. continue to generate relatively stronger demand but outside such high-density pockets, the economics of running dedicated café operations remain challenging.”

However, the company is still hopeful and has no plans to wind it down, an executive said. “Zepto Café, for us, is still in the experimental stage. We are still working on it actively. We have recalculated some strategies, which is changing the menu to find the best fit for different locations and also selling some equipment to actually procure better ones.”