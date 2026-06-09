Zepto DRHP reveals ₹577-crore secondary share sale ahead of IPO launch

Quick commerce (qcom) firm Zepto's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) has disclosed details of a ₹577-crore secondary share sale conducted in August 2025, with brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services acquiring shares from existing investors as part of the transaction.

The filing shows that the secondary transaction was largely driven by existing investors. Venture capital firm Nexus Venture VII Holdings sold shares worth about ₹356 crore to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, while Kaiser Permanente Group Trust divested shares valued at nearly ₹190 crore. Razor Ventures Zepto LLC also offloaded shares worth around ₹31 crore to the brokerage firm.

Secondary transactions typically allow early investors and other stakeholders to monetise their holdings while bringing new investors on to the cap table.

While co-founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra directly own 1.07 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively, a significant portion of promoter ownership is held through family trusts.

Lazarus Trust, associated with the Palicha family, owns 9.03 per cent of the company, while The Vohra Trust holds 7.48 per cent. Other promoter group members, including Urvashi Kavit Palicha and Seema Vohra, own 0.57 per cent and 0.52 per cent, respectively.