Zepto warehouse sealed in Bengaluru over unhygienic food storage conditions

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department on Tuesday sealed a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district after a surprise inspection found multiple violations of food safety norms, including misbranding of food products and unhygienic storage and handling conditions.

What did the inspection find?

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, the action was taken at the Zepto Warehouse (Nippon Express) unit during a special inspection drive.

The inspection was aimed at checking the quality, safety, storage, labelling and handling of food products in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Rules, 2011.

Officials found several lapses, including non-compliant labelling and misbranding of food products, unhygienic food handling and storage conditions, and other violations of FSSAI requirements. Food packets were found lying around the warehouse, while cans of soft drinks and milk products were stored haphazardly, with garbage strewn across the floor.

Citing the unhygienic conditions observed at the facility, the department sealed the warehouse with immediate effect under applicable provisions of the food safety law.

A notice was also issued to the Zepto warehouse management. The department has recommended filing a case before the concerned Adjudicating Officer for further legal action. A penalty of ₹25,000 was also imposed on Zepto for failing to maintain cleanliness at the location.

In response to the inspection, a Zepto spokesperson said: “Routine food safety inspections are conducted by authorities across the country as part of their regular oversight. We fully cooperated with the authorities during the inspection, took note of the observations and suggestions shared, and are taking the necessary steps to address them. We remain committed to continuously strengthening our processes and maintaining high standards of food safety and hygiene.” "The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will take strict legal action against food business operators found violating food safety regulations," the Commissioner said in the release.In response to the inspection, a Zepto spokesperson said: “Routine food safety inspections are conducted by authorities across the country as part of their regular oversight. We fully cooperated with the authorities during the inspection, took note of the observations and suggestions shared, and are taking the necessary steps to address them. We remain committed to continuously strengthening our processes and maintaining high standards of food safety and hygiene.” The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department also began inspecting a Zomato warehouse in Bengaluru. According to a Moneycontrol report, the officials are currently inspecting Zomato's Hyperpure facility on Bannerghatta Road. The department is yet to issue a statement on the findings of the inspection.

A wider food safety drive underway in Bengaluru

The action against the Zepto warehouse comes amid a wider food safety enforcement drive across Bengaluru. The FDA has recently inspected hotels, restaurants, pubs and facilities involved in food storage and supply.

The FDA's enforcement drive led to the sealing of an Indira Canteen central kitchen at Gottigere after officials found unhygienic food handling and storage conditions. Separate inspections were conducted at three Indira Canteen food preparation units in Gottigere, Lingarajapuram and Singasandra. Officials reported issues including non-compliant labelling, misbranding and hygiene-related violations.

Nearly 60 three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru Urban district were inspected during the latest operation, with 77 food samples collected and sent to designated food laboratories for analysis. The department said strict legal action would be taken against food business operators found violating food safety regulations. It also said such special inspection drives would continue to ensure that the public receives safe, wholesome, hygienic and quality food.