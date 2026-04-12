Zero tolerance for harassment, staff accused in Nashik case suspended: TCS

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Sunday said that the firm has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, confirming the suspension of employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office.

The clarification comes in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion by eight female employees at the multinational company's office in Nashik.

Earlier this week, the police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight employees, who claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their complaints. The police have since arrested seven people, including the company's female HR manager.

The company, in a statement, said, "TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action." The employees being investigated have been suspended pending enquiry, the company's spokesperson said, adding that the firm is cooperating with local law enforcement authorities and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation.