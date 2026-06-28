Zerodha plans foray into investment banking, seeks Sebi registration

Zerodha corporate Advisors Private Limited has filed an application with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The application was submitted in April and is currently under review with the regulator.

Responding to queries by Business Standard, Zerodha said, “We have filed application for the merchant banking (category 1) licence with Sebi. We will be able to share more about our business plans once we receive the licence.”

Zerodha is not the only one eyeing the lucrative IPO market in India. At present, around 13 applications for merchant banking are under process with the market regulator, including those from Haitong Securities India, Societe Generale Securities, InCred Capital Financial Services, and Capri Global Capital Markets. Most of these applications have been made within the last two months.

The applications comes at a time when India’s IPO market is seen reviving after a tepid first half of the calendar year. Till May, there have been 20 issuances raising over ₹19,800 crore. In comparison, there were 103 IPOs in 2025 amounting to a fund raise of ₹1.76 trillion.

Over the last few years, Zerodha has expanded swiftly beyond plain-vanilla broking into multiple adjacent financial services such as asset management, lending through Zerodha Capital, and its own investments through Rainmatter.

Additionally, it has also secured registration with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as a broker-dealer in the Gift City to facilitate overseas investing.

However, its application for payments bank with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not materialise.

The pivot towards diversified business follows several tightening regulations by the market regulator that has impacted broker revenues such as removal of client float and tightening of the derivatives market.

Zerodha is the second biggest broker after Groww in terms of active clients. As of April 2026, Zerodha has 684,700 active clients.

The firm’s revenue from operations in FY25 stood at ₹8,847 crore compared to ₹9,993 crore in FY24 — indicating pressure in the stock broking revenues.

A diversification to merchant banking could fillip revenues for the firm.

Category-1 merchant bankers are full-service intermediaries, which manage IPOs, can act as underwriters, oversee mergers and acquisitions, provide business valuations, among others. They also act as lead managers in IPOs.

They play key role in ensuring correctness of information in the offer document and ensure compliance with market regulations.