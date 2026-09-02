Zerodha receives Sebi approval to enter investment banking business

Leading stock broker Zerodha has received approval from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to foray into investment banking, according to the data on the regulator’s website.

With the approval, Zerodha Corporate Advisors will be able to undertake activities such as managing initial public offerings (IPOs) and other corporate finance and issue-related services.

The firm had applied to Sebi for approval in April for category 1 merchant banking licence.

"We're starting with equity capital markets: IPOs, follow-on issues and related advisory. The intent is to bring the same low-cost, no-hard-selling approach from the broking side over to issuers and investors," said Mohit Mehra, whole-time director, Zerodha Corporate Advisors, in response to queries by Business Standard.

He added that the firm will start operations over the next couple of months.

While there is no size mandate for the IPOs the merchant banker is targeting, Mehra said. "We expect to be most useful on mid- to large-sized issues. As on the broking side, we'll be selective and only take on mandates where we're a good fit."

The pivot towards diversified business follows several tightening regulations by the market regulator that has impacted broker revenues such as removal of client float and tightening of the derivatives market.

Category-1 merchant bankers are full-service intermediaries, which manage IPOs, can act as underwriters, oversee mergers and acquisitions, provide business valuations, among others. They also act as lead managers in IPOs.

Over the last few years, Zerodha has expanded swiftly beyond plain-vanilla broking into multiple adjacent financial services such as asset management, lending through Zerodha Capital, and its own investments through Rainmatter.

It has also secured registration as a broker-dealer in the Gift City to facilitate overseas investing.

In financial year 2025-2026, Zerodha’s profit after tax stood at Rs 4,283 crore while it recorded revenue of Rs 7,464 crore. PAT in FY25 was Rs 4,231 crore.

However, the peak has been FY24 with PAT at Rs 5,495 crore and revenue at Rs 9,973 crore.

The moderation in revenue came amid a decline in its core broking income, which fell to Rs 2,738 crore in FY26 from Rs 3,066 crore a year earlier and Rs 3,600 crore in FY24.

The revenue mix also showed a shift towards newer income streams. The broker’s business from margin trading facility (MTF) and income from interest income has surged sharply over the years. MTF currently makes up around 10 per cent of the company’s revenue.

On the mutual fund side, the assets under management for Zerodha stood at Rs 9.05 trillion.

Further, with the market regulator planning simplification in onboarding of non-resident Indians, the brokerage plans to expand in the same.

“The NRI business is also showing real promise. With the recent Sebi consultation paper on simpler onboarding, I think we have a good opportunity to scale this business. Since NRIs tend to be so closely knit within their communities, word of mouth will be our biggest lever for growth there,” company’s founder and CEO Nithin Kamath wrote in a blog on 16 years of Zerodha.

According to processing status on Sebi, around 10 applications are pending before the regulator for merchant banking registration, including those by Haitong Securities India, Societe Generale Securities India, BN Rathi Securities, and Houlihan Lokey Advisory India.

The approval comes at a time when the IPO segment has seen revival compared to the first half of this year.

In the primary market, August recorded highest number of IPOs with 22 issuances. However, in terms of value, July remained the highest with Rs 26,600 cr fund raise. In August, the fund raising through mainboard IPOs stood at Rs 22,000 cr. In SMEs too, the number of issuances remained highest in June. On OFS front, August saw Rs 32,000 cr through one issuance while July had recorded Rs 1,700 cr OFS by one company.