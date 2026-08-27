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Home / Companies / News / Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says surge in margin lending could be 'scary'

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath says surge in margin lending could be 'scary'

The warning comes as small investors across Asia have been singed by leveraged bets tied to the booming artificial intelligence trade

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha CEO

Nithin Kamath, founder of India’s second-largest stock broker Zerodha Broking Ltd.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

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By Ashutosh Joshi
 
Billionaire Nithin Kamath, founder of India’s second-largest stock broker Zerodha Broking Ltd., warned that the surge in his company’s margin-loan business may pose a risk if markets fall sharply even as the activity boosts revenue.  
“While we are okay, we might get pulled down if there were market contagion due to this leverage,” Kamath told clients Wednesday in an annual letter, adding that interest earned on leverage extended to clients accounts for 10% of revenue. “MTF is scary!” 
 
Kamath, who pioneered low-cost stock broking in India along with his billionaire brother Nikhil, has repeatedly voiced concerns about the use of margin loans by clients to take positions in India’s $5.2 trillion stock market. Outstanding margin loans stood at ₹1.43 trillion  ($15 billion) on Tuesday, up 53% from last year. 
 
 
The warning comes as small investors across Asia have been singed by leveraged bets tied to the booming artificial intelligence trade. The pain was particularly acute in South Korea, Taiwan and China, where many investors were forced to cut back as markets turned extremely volatile. 

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Zerodha’s margin-trading facility book swelled to about ₹9,000 crore in August, according to Kamath. Clients borrowed roughly ₹6,000 crore for stock investments, equivalent to about a quarter of the firm’s net worth, the brokerage said.   
 
For the year ended March, the privately held company reported a 1% gain in annual profit to ₹4,280 crore, while revenue growth was little changed. 
 
“The bull market has clearly hit a pause,” Kamath said. “The pace of new user growth and overall activity has slowed down significantly.”
 

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 11:24 AM IST