Zetwerk pushes deeper into product design as ODM share nearly doubles

Technology-led manufacturing platform Zetwerk is increasing its focus on original design manufacturing (ODM), with ODM contracts accounting for 13.93 per cent of its manufacturing business GMV (gross merchandise value) in FY26, as the company moves beyond pure manufacturing into product design, engineering and co-creation with customers.

Under the ODM model, Zetwerk is responsible for product design in addition to manufacturing and other work. The company has been investing in engineering and design capabilities as customers increasingly involve it earlier in the manufacturing process rather than engaging it only for procurement or production.

The shift marks a significant evolution from Zetwerk’s early years. The company began as an India-focused manufacturing marketplace, primarily aggregating suppliers for project-based capital goods requirements. It has since expanded into international markets, recurring component supply, owned manufacturing facilities and design-led ODM solutions.

The share of manufacturing business GMV coming from ODM contracts has risen steadily from 7.65 per cent in FY23 to 8.12 per cent in FY24, 8.34 per cent in FY25 and 13.93 per cent in FY26.

Zetwerk has developed in-house engineering and design capabilities for components used across areas such as transformers for AI data centres, process plant machinery, metal manufacturing and defence applications.

The company sees ODM as a higher-value opportunity because customers can pay a premium for design and co-creation capabilities beyond production. According to the Redseer Report, ODM-led relationships can also create higher switching costs because changing suppliers may require re-engineering, while direct engagement with end customers can improve margins and market intelligence.

Zetwerk intends to further expand ODM by investing in engineers and design capabilities, selectively targeting categories with greater design complexity. This would be done using a hybrid execution model across its supplier network and owned facilities and by expanding category-specific design libraries and standard platforms. The company plans to pursue this growth while retaining its capital-efficient model and avoiding competition with customers for whom it acts as a strategic manufacturing partner.

While manufacturing remains at the core of Zetwerk’s operations, the growing contribution from ODM indicates that the company is increasingly positioning itself higher up the manufacturing value chain, from simply executing customer designs to participating in the design and development of products themselves.

Zetwerk filed its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) on August 13, moving nearer to its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The firm plans to raise up to Rs 2,600 crore through a fresh issue of shares.

Zetwerk had filed its draft offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in April 2026 under the confidential filing route. Sebi issued its observations on July 9, clearing a key regulatory hurdle for the company to proceed with the IPO.