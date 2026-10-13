Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Zoho pauses annual pay hikes, cuts marketing spend amid rising AI costs

Zoho pauses annual pay hikes, cuts marketing spend amid rising AI costs

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu cited a fourfold rise in server prices, higher AI usage costs and an uncertain software outlook

ZOHO

He said the company will work hard to avoid mass layoffs but "the outlook for software jobs in general is grim" (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Homegrown technology firm Zoho Corporation has paused its annual pay hikes and pruned its marketing expenditure, citing sharply escalating Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure costs and an uncertain outlook for the software sector, founder Sridhar Vembu said on Tuesday.

In a post on social media platform X, Vembu described the global employment landscape for the software sector as "grim" and said that the company has kept its headcount flat for the past 18 months while making efforts to avoid mass layoffs.

"The business outlook for software is uncertain, and AI has raised costs dramatically with a) A massive 4-fold increase in server prices which we need for data centres and b) AI usage increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses, which we are trying to control," Vembu said.

 

He added that a "challenging geopolitical backdrop" has further compounded these operational pressures.

Outlining the internal measures taken to navigate the headwinds, Vembu stated that the company has trimmed marketing outlays and communicated the wage freeze to its workforce.

Also Read

Anthropic

AI models may soon self-replicate without access to data centers: Anthropic

Anthropic's Claude AI

Houthis used Claude to develop missiles, test-fired rocket: Anthropic

Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg

Meta says new Muse model reaches AI frontier after aggressive push

Anthropic

New safeguards sharply reduce AI distillation attacks, says Anthropic

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF chief

AI investment keeps global growth around 3%, with major Asia benefits: IMF

"We have cut down on our marketing budget. We have also told our employees that we cannot have our usual pay increase this year. I have apologised for not being able to avoid this," he said, adding that he was thankful to employees for understanding the situation.

He said the company will work hard to avoid mass layoffs but "the outlook for software jobs in general is grim".

"We are in the middle of reinventing ourselves. The next 3-5 years will decide how our reinvention has worked. Please pray for us," Vembu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

7-Eleven

Why 7-Eleven's India ambitions faltered despite Reliance Retail partnership

Old monk

Old Monk sales ban costs Maharashtra govt ₹350 cr, company loses ₹500 cr

Domestic Institutional Investors, Real Estate, FII, Foreign Institutional Investors

Kolte-Patil Developers Q2 sales bookings rise 52% to record ₹1,019 crore

power, power sector

Kalpataru Projects wins new orders worth ₹2,225 crore in T&D business

Saurabh Srivastava, vice president at Amazon India

Non-metros emerge as key growth drivers for Amazon: V-P Saurabh Srivastavapremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence Zoho Zoho Corp Zoho Corporation

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayBuzzing stockGold SIlver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic AlertMax Healthcare ShareIndia Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 12:22 PM IST