Zomato announces zero-tolerance policy on sale of analogue dairy dishes

Food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes by restaurants listed on its platform. The platform said that with immediate effect, dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing analogue dairy have been delisted.

This development follows the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI's) action in Maharashtra, which also directed states and Union Territories to strengthen surveillance and testing of dairy analogues. As part of a statewide crackdown, licences of several eateries have been suspended in the state.

According to Zomato, the move is a consumer-first step towards transparency and food quality. The platform added that it reserves the right to remove any listing found to be in violation.

In a statement, Zomato said that restaurant partners must take immediate corrective action, such as transitioning to natural dairy products, removing items containing analogue dairy products from the menu, and reviewing product labels and ingredient declarations provided by suppliers to verify the ingredients being used and ensure accurate representation of the products listed on Zomato. The food delivery platform added that restaurant partners that remain non-compliant will be delisted.

Commenting on the development, Aditya Mangla, chief executive officer of Zomato, said, “At Zomato, our core mission is better food for more people, and that means safeguarding customer health and upholding clear standards for what's listed and served by our restaurant partners. This policy reflects that commitment, one we're taking together with partners who share it."