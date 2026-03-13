Zoom Phone set to expand in India, taking service to nine circles

Sameer Raje, general manager and head, India and Saarc Region at the $4.5-billion revenue generating NYSE-listed company, told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction that the expansion would take its services to a larger pool of enterprise customers, up from six circles of Mumbai, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Telangana, Karnataka, and Chennai.

“The response has been phenomenal. While there’s a learning curve and a lot of Indian organisations have their own legacy systems, we’re helping them with the integrations with Zoom Phone. We launched in six circles, and more circles are now coming. We’re looking at three circles,” Raje said. The launch timeline will depend on the certifications and approvals from the department of telecom (DoT), he added.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of $24 billion, acquired a unified licence from DoT in 2023, covering pan India access, national long distance and international long distance services through cloud-telephony or voice over internet protocol (VoIP). Zoom Phone offers the office phone book, the mobile phone book and video meetings and chats in a single app that works anywhere with a data connection. The service was launched in 2019 and is currently live with 10 million seats in 49 countries, including India.

“We’re growing much faster than we expected (in India). There are two markets here; one is global MNCs who have procured their Zoom Phone licence and Zoom services outside of India, and are keen on procuring or having similar service in India as well. So they were the first ones to go for it. Then comes the Indian organisations who are now coming on board,” Raje said.

Raje added that the company would not need compliance with the latest SIM-binding rules, as the service does not require a SIM to be used but would ensure compliance with the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) system — a network-wide caller identification system to combat spam and scams — which requires the name of the calling party to be displayed. “Whenever that (regulation) becomes mandatory, it will be rolled out. The KYC is already applicable,” he added.

When asked whether Zoom would consider setting up a GCC in India, Raje clarified that the company’s focus on India was two-pronged, with one to tap into the market and the other to tap into the talent pool of the country, which was more critical.

“We will continue to hire. We have two technology centers already established in the country. One is in Bengaluru tech center, which is involved in support of Zoom services globally, and another one in Chennai, which is looking after the research and development of new products and services,” he said, without giving a breakdown of employee count in India. Globally, Zoom has about 8,000 employees across markets.