Zudio crosses 1,000-store milestone in 10 yrs, expands to 300 cities

Tata Group retail firm Trent Ltd on Saturday said its value-fashion retail chain Zudio has crossed the 1,000-store milestone in the country.

Zudio offers affordable propositions and has expanded rapidly since its launch in 2016, according to a regulatory filing by Trent.

The brand's network now spans over 300 cities and has served more than 100 million customers over the past decade, the company said.

Besides Zudio, Trent operates Westside, which is a large-format fashion store.

It also has grocery business Star.

As of June 30, 2026, Trent's store portfolio included 301 Westside and 29 stores across other lifestyle concepts, operated with a footprint of over 18 million sq ft across its fashion brands.

In FY26, Trent's revenue was at Rs 19,701.41 crore.