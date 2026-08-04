Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for generic indocyanine green for injection

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Indocyanine Green for Injection, USP, 25 mg/vial, expanding its portfolio of complex injectable and imaging products.

The product, which is used as an optical imaging agent during a range of surgical procedures and ophthalmic angiography, will be manufactured at the company's USFDA-approved facility in Jarod, near Vadodara, Gujarat, and marketed in the United States by Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.

What has been approved?

The approval is for Zydus' Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Indocyanine Green for Injection, a sterile lyophilised powder for reconstitution. The product is the generic equivalent of IC-Green, marketed by Diagnostic Green LLC.

The medicine will be supplied as a kit containing a single-patient-use vial of Indocyanine Green for Injection (25 mg), along with a single-dose vial of Sterile Water for Injection (10 ml) for reconstitution. The drug is approved for use in adults and, for certain indications, in paediatric patients aged one month and older.

As per Zydus' press release, the USFDA has designated the application as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT). Under the programme, drugs facing inadequate generic competition may qualify for 180-day marketing exclusivity, subject to the USFDA determining eligibility. Where applicable, the exclusivity period begins from the date of first commercial marketing.

What is the drug used for?

Indocyanine Green is an optical imaging agent used to help surgeons and clinicians visualise blood vessels, blood flow and tissue perfusion before, during and after surgeries.

According to Zydus, the product is indicated for fluorescence imaging during vascular, gastrointestinal, organ transplant, plastic, micro- and reconstructive surgeries, including minimally invasive procedures. It is also used for fluorescence imaging of extrahepatic biliary ducts, lymph nodes and lymphatic vessels during lymphatic mapping in adults with cervical and uterine cancer, as well as for ophthalmic angiography.

With this approval, Zydus now has 445 USFDA approvals and has filed 513 ANDAs with the regulator as of June 30, 2026.