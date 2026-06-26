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Zydus, Sunshine Healthcare form $20-million JV for Sri Lanka pharma plant

The joint venture will invest over $20 million in a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka to boost local drug production and reduce reliance on imports

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

Zydus has maintained a presence in Sri Lanka for over three decades.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

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Indian drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences has partnered with Sri Lanka's Sunshine Healthcare to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the country, with an investment of over $20 million, as both companies look to strengthen domestic drug production and reduce Sri Lanka's dependence on imports.
 
The two companies have formed a joint venture, Zydus Sunshine Lifesciences, to develop the manufacturing facility at the Board of Investment (BOI) zone in Horana. Spread across nearly four acres, the plant will manufacture pharmaceutical products for Sri Lanka's retail market and is expected to improve the availability of quality medicines while enhancing the country's healthcare supply-chain resilience.
 
 
The project comes as Sri Lanka seeks to expand local manufacturing of essential products following recent economic challenges that exposed vulnerabilities in import-dependent sectors. The venture is also expected to facilitate technology transfer, create employment and support the development of the country's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.
 
The joint venture combines Zydus' expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing with Sunshine Healthcare's domestic distribution network and market presence. The facility will operate under the oversight of Sri Lanka's Board of Investment, while products manufactured at the plant will comply with the country's National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) standards and pricing regulations.
 
The investment also aligns with Zydus' strategy of expanding its international formulations business beyond its core US market. In FY26, the company's international formulations business, which includes emerging markets and Europe, grew nearly 40 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,070 crore, driven by broad-based demand and focused execution across geographies. The segment accounted for around 11 per cent of the company's pharmaceutical revenue, highlighting the increasing importance of overseas markets outside North America.

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"We have always believed that strong local capabilities are key to resilient healthcare ecosystems. By combining Zydus' global experience and manufacturing excellence with Sunshine Holdings' local expertise, this collaboration marks an important step in strengthening Sri Lanka's healthcare ecosystem," said Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Lifesciences.
 
Shyam Sathasivam, Group CEO of Sunshine Holdings PLC, said the partnership would strengthen Sri Lanka's healthcare security by expanding local pharmaceutical manufacturing, improving access to essential medicines and generating skilled employment.
 
Zydus has maintained a presence in Sri Lanka for over three decades. The company operates across formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biologics, vaccines, diagnostics and consumer wellness products globally.

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

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