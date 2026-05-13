Zydus to acquire Assertio in ₹1,570 crore deal to expand US business

Zydus Lifesciences will acquire US-based pharmaceutical company Assertio Holdings through its subsidiary Zydus Worldwide DMCC and acquisition vehicle Zara Merger Sub Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at about $166.4 million (around Rs 1,570 crore), according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Zydus’ offer of $23.50 per share in cash represents a 30.6 percent premium to Garda Therapeutics’ earlier $18-per-share offer announced on April 8, 2026, and a 7.8 percent premium to Garda’s revised $21.80-per-share bid announced on May 4. The offer is also 75.8 percent higher than Assertio’s unaffected closing share price on March 20, 2026, before unusual trading activity and sharp stock movement began.

The deal gives Zydus a ready-made commercial platform in the United States and strengthens its specialty pharmaceutical presence, particularly in pain management and oncology-support therapies. Assertio markets a portfolio of branded prescription products in the US, including Rolvedon, a long-acting treatment used to reduce infection risk in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Rolvedon is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a long-acting G-CSF biologic for the prevention of febrile neutropenia in adult cancer patients receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy. The acquisition also provides Zydus direct access to Assertio’s marketing and distribution network in the world’s largest pharmaceutical market. Zydus said it plans to leverage Assertio’s commercial infrastructure and oncology relationships to expand its specialty oncology presence in the US.

For Zydus, the transaction marks a strategic shift beyond its traditional strength in generics and toward higher-margin specialty and branded drugs. Indian drugmakers have increasingly been looking to build specialty portfolios in the US to reduce dependence on the highly competitive generics business, where pricing pressure has intensified over the past few years. The deal also gives Zydus an established specialty oncology commercial platform in the US, a segment where Indian drugmakers have historically had limited direct presence.

Heather Mason, Chair of the Assertio Board of Directors, stated: “We are pleased that the comprehensive and disciplined strategic review process undertaken by the Board has yielded this outcome. After carefully evaluating all relevant factors, including price, certainty of value, execution risk and overall transaction terms, the Board determined that the Zydus offer represents the best path available to Assertio shareholders. I want to thank everyone involved for their continued dedication throughout this process.”

Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said the transaction would strengthen the company’s specialty and oncology footprint in the US and help it build “differentiated, durable specialty businesses globally.”

The transaction emerged after Assertio’s board abandoned an earlier merger agreement with Garda Therapeutics, concluding that Zydus’ offer provided better value and stronger execution certainty. Assertio said Zydus’ bid had no financing contingencies and was fully guaranteed by a Zydus entity.

The transaction is structured as a tender offer followed by a merger and is expected to close in FY27, subject to customary closing conditions, including tender of a majority of Assertio’s outstanding shares. Once completed, Assertio will be delisted from Nasdaq.

Zydus Lifesciences, earlier known as Cadila Healthcare, has used acquisitions over the years to strengthen its global specialty and niche pharmaceutical presence, particularly in the US and Europe. One of its notable overseas acquisitions was US-based Sentynl Therapeutics in 2017, which gave the company access to a portfolio of pain management and central nervous system products in the American market. In 2023, Zydus acquired UK-based LiqMeds Group for an upfront consideration of 68 million pounds to expand its presence in oral liquid formulations aimed at paediatric and geriatric patients. More recently, the company moved beyond traditional generics with its acquisition of French orthopaedic device maker Amplitude Surgical in 2025, reflecting a broader push into specialty healthcare and higher-margin businesses. The proposed acquisition of Assertio continues that strategy by giving Zydus a direct branded-drugs commercial platform in the US.