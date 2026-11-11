70% of ₹6,414 cr capital raise to fund fresh lending: IIFL Finance founder

How will the capital infusion be deployed? Are there any new business segments or markets you are looking to enter?

About 70 per cent of the ₹6,414 crore will go into new lending, mainly gold loans and secured business loans. The remaining 30 per cent will repay debt, which lowers our gearing and strengthens our hand in negotiating terms with lenders. We are not looking at new segments. Gold, housing and secured small-business credit, primarily loans against property, are among the most under-penetrated markets in India. We already have 5,000+ branches, the technology and the teams to serve them. This capital lets us grow faster in businesses we know well and already lead in.

How will the capital infusion accelerate growth? What are your AUM targets over the next three to five years?

On September 2026 numbers, standalone capital adequacy rises from 17 per cent to about 30 per cent and net gearing falls from 4.6x to 2.8x. That gives us several years of growth capital. A substantial jump in Tier I capital, lower gross and net NPAs, a book secured mainly by gold and mortgages, a strong management team and a marquee investor together make a strong case for a rating upgrade. Every 25 basis points saved on borrowings is worth about ₹200 crore a year. At the start of FY27, we guided for about 25 per cent AUM growth, a 3.1–3.3 per cent RoA and a 16–18 per cent RoE. Given the first-half trend and this capital raise, we should do much better than that guidance. Consolidated AUM is ₹1.24 trillion today. At 25 per cent a year it roughly doubles in three years, and we see that pace as sustainable. Our gold loan book alone is on track to reach ₹1 trillion in less than 2 years from now.

How will Blackstone's entry change the company's board composition and governance structure?

Blackstone will nominate two directors to our Board. They bring global best practices in risk, governance and operations, along with a deep understanding of India and substantial experience of investing in its financial sector. Management and the promoters continue, and so does our entrepreneurial, execution-focused culture. The partnership raises the bar on governance and performance. It does not change who we are.

Fairfax will need to exit its stake in IIFL Finance. How will this play out? Is Blackstone considering increasing its stake to acquire Fairfax's holding?

Fairfax has been a valued, supportive long-term shareholder, and we are grateful for that partnership. Any decision on its holding is for Fairfax to take, and it would not be appropriate for us to speculate. I do not think Blackstone will acquire Fairfax's stake. They see themselves as a non-controlling partner with a 15–16% holding.

Are you exploring a stake sale in IIFL Samasta to bring in a strategic investor? Have discussions with potential investors progressed?

IIFL Samasta has 26 per cent capital adequacy and does not need capital. Our focus there is on asset quality and returns. Quality franchises always attract investor interest, and we will always evaluate what creates value for shareholders. But there is no decision and nothing to announce.

What is your growth strategy for 5paisa? Are you looking to bring in a strategic investor there as well?

Trading is 5paisa's DNA. We are investing seriously in a full-featured trading platform, AI-driven research and stronger marketing to win active traders. Alongside that, we are building a low-cost, direct-plan investment platform to bring long-term SIP investors from Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities into the market. Over time, this extends into digital, AI-led wealth management for India's emerging investor class. After this year's rights issue, capital is not a constraint for 5paisa. Our priorities are execution and strengthening the CXO team, and the Trendlyne acquisition adds complementary capabilities. We are open to strategic partnerships, at the right time, that multiply what we can do.

Are you looking to expand into other financial services businesses, including insurance?

Our focus is secured retail lending. Insurance is a cross-sell product for us, and we do not envisage allocating any capital to it. We do not need new businesses to compound: gold, housing and MSME credit can keep us busy in the foreseeable future.

What is your outlook for the gold loan business, particularly amid concerns over rising delinquencies and asset quality?