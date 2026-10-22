Acquisitions now a significant growth lever, says ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri

In an interview with Business Standard at the company’s headquarters in Kolkata, ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri has said the company remains open to value-accretive opportunities as it pursues growth across its businesses.

Historically, ITC has built its brands from the ground up, with acquisitions few and far between. But inorganic growth is increasingly becoming an important instrument of expansion even as the company remains firmly anchored in its organic growth strategy.

Puri said ITC’s broader portfolio strategy was based on scaling up the core and developing new growth engines for the future, which is being pursued through the organic and inorganic vectors.

The company was earlier focusing largely on organic growth, Puri said. “To accelerate growth and given the opportunities in the Indian market, acquisitions are now a significant growth lever.”

ITC’s seventh acquisition — Happiest Minds Technologies — was recently announced. This is subject to regulatory approvals. The bets are also getting bigger, signalling a shift in ITC’s approach to acquisition.

Acquisitions in recent years

ITC’s earlier deals included Nimyle (2018), Savlon (2015), and B Natural (2014). The big-ticket acquisition came in 2020 — Sunrise Foods, the spices maker, for about ₹2,150 crore.

Since then, the conglomerate has expanded its portfolio through acquisition spanning ayurvedic baby care and healthy snacking, with deals including Mother Sparsh and Yoga Bar. In the technology space, its information-technology services arm, ITC Infotech, acquired Blazeclan Technologies, which specialises in cloud and digital services.

The conglomerate’s largest acquisition to date, however, was in 2024, when it agreed to acquire Century Pulp and Paper (CPP) from Aditya Birla Real Estate for ₹3,500 crore.

The following year saw two more additions: Prasuma, which operates in frozen, chilled and ready-to-cook foods, and 24 Mantra Organic, in organic foods.

The experience with acquired brands has been “encouraging”, Puri said, adding that “over time, ITC has developed capabilities to integrate, strengthen and scale up acquisitions”. Sunrise, for instance, has nearly doubled in about four years, while Nimyle has grown three times. Yoga Bar has scaled up from a run rate of around ₹100 crore when the agreement was first signed to over ₹400 crore.

“Our digital-first brands are now at an annualised run rate of around ₹1,500 crore, growing 75 per cent year-on-year,” Puri said.

ITC Infotech’s proposed acquisition of a 22.1 per cent stake in Happiest Minds Technologies from the promoter is for ₹1,330 crore. The transaction is part of a strategic merger aimed at creating an artificial intelligence-first global technology enterprise, and will pave the way for listing ITC Infotech shares on the stock exchanges.

Describing the deal as a “win-win”, Puri said: “The combined platform would be a billion dollars with stronger capabilities, positioning it well for accelerated growth and value creation.”

Shareholders of Happiest Minds get to participate in a stronger platform and gain from a 10 per cent valuation premium to that of ITC Infotech in accordance with the share-swap ratio determined by two independent valuers, he pointed out. “For ITC shareholders, the combination creates a robust platform for accelerated value creation.”

Scaling up, expanding horizons

Explaining the acquisition strategy, Puri said: “Of the recent acquisitions we have made, CPP was primarily about scaling up our value-added paperboard business. The others were aimed at strengthening the portfolio, tapping identified opportunities and investing in future vectors of growth. And that’s the spirit in which we will continue.”

“We remain open to opportunities that fit our portfolio strategy and are value-accretive, where we believe we can add value, scale up the asset and do better. We have earmarked capital for this.”

Some acquisitions in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) have been structured in tranches, with ITC partnering the founders to scale up the businesses before acquiring them fully. Yoga Bar (now fully acquired), Mother Sparsh, and Prasuma are examples of this.

These acquisitions are part of a broader push to build scale in ITC’s non-cigarette FMCG business. Built over more than two decades, the business now spans 30 mother brands, with a sizeable market opportunity.

“In the FMCG areas we are present in, the addressable market is expected to be around ₹8 trillion by 2035,” Puri said.

The scale of this opportunity is reflected in the growth of some of its brands. Aashirvaad, launched in 2003, is a ₹10,000 crore brand. And seven brands in total have crossed ₹1,000 crore in consumer spend.

Sunfeast comes closest to Aashirvaad, with consumer expenditure of over ₹7,000 crore, followed by Bingo! at ₹4,600 crore.

Puri expects all brands to scale up significantly over time, with more crossing ₹10,000 crore.

ITC Next: The growth agenda

Asked about the road map for each of the businesses, Puri said the aspiration had always been to be number one across all businesses in terms of size, profitability, and the quality of products and services. “In 2017, we architected the ITC Next strategy to achieve new horizons of scale, profitability and competitiveness. The focus has been to make each business future-ready.”

The results are visible across businesses, which have grown revenues while sharpening their focus on profitability and innovation.

“Given our investment across all businesses, we would like to see even stronger progress over the next few years,” he added.

Since the inception of the ITC Next strategy, the non-cigarette FMCG business has grown from ₹10,000 crore in FY17 to ₹24,000 crore in FY26. “We have gone from breakeven to an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of around 11 per cent, with margins improving by around 740 basis points during this period,” Puri said, adding that the aim was to improve on it with “80-100 basis points on an annualised basis”.

Innovation, digital transformation and premiumisation will remain strong growth vectors for FMCG, Puri said, alongside exports, being expanded progressively.

During the same period, the agri business has expanded from ₹8,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore, despite Covid and geopolitical disruption, including the West Asia crisis, he said. Value-added agriculture has grown 33 per cent over the last five years, with a sharper focus on areas such as spices, coffee, biological extracts and seeds.

In hotels, the asset-right strategy has expanded the portfolio from about 100 properties in 2017 to more than 150 now. Puri said there were further opportunities in branded residences and wellness.

Paperboard and IT are poised for scale on the back of acquisition.

The company is also building organisational capacity and 25 business heads have been tasked with scaling up their respective businesses. Foods, the largest segment of ITC’s non-cigarette FMCG portfolio with many clusters, has multiple business heads overseeing its various categories.

Cigarette tax increase

ITC’s traditional business — cigarettes — has been at the receiving end of a steep tax increase since February.

To minimise the risk of significant migration to illicit products, ITC opted for calibrated pricing action, and focused on multiple portfolio intervention to re-architect and fortify the product mix.

However, the tax increase has weighed on ITC’s stock, which has fallen more than 30 per cent since the notification was issued on December 31, 2025.