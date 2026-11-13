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Home / Companies / People / Adani Energy acquires smart metering player IntelliSmart for ₹3,050 crore

Adani Energy acquires smart metering player IntelliSmart for ₹3,050 crore

The ₹3,050-crore transaction includes the acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of IntelliSmart and redemption of the optionally convertible debentures of IntelliSmart held by NIIF

Adani, Adani Group

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) is involved in electricity transmission and distribution and the deployment of advanced metering infrastructure in the country. The firm is part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

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Adani Energy Solutions on Friday said it has acquired IntelliSmart Infrastructure from National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for ₹3,050 crore, a move that will boost the Adani Group entity's presence in the smart metering space.

The ₹3,050-crore transaction includes the acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of IntelliSmart and redemption of the optionally convertible debentures of IntelliSmart held by NIIF.

IntelliSmart Infrastructure provides advanced metering infrastructure for electricity and deploys certain smart gas meters in the country.

In an exchange filing, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) said it has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity share capital of IntelliSmart from NIIF and EESL, and the optionally convertible debentures of IntelliSmart held by NIIF have been redeemed. 

 

On October 30, the fair trade regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), approved Adani Energy Solutions' proposal to acquire IntelliSmart Infrastructure.

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Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a watch on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

In June this year, Adani Energy Solutions announced that it has executed a binding securities purchase and subscription agreement to acquire a 100 per cent equity stake in IntelliSmart Infrastructure.

NIIF is India's sovereign-anchored alternative asset manager, while EESL is a joint venture of leading public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power. 

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) is involved in electricity transmission and distribution and the deployment of advanced metering infrastructure in the country. The firm is part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group.

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Topics : Adani Group Adani smart meters smart meter

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 11:58 AM IST