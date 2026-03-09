AI agents will be your biggest risk tomorrow: Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry

What are the cybersecurity risks associated with sovereign AI?

If you’re five years behind in the sovereigns that you built, it’s a bad thing for the country. And technology takes time. So, one, India should keep on moving towards sovereign. But if you’re three years behind in technology, then you’re lagging behind. You can’t compete there.

In cyber, it’s more important than any other area. If the cyber technology you’re building is three years behind, that means bad guys can get in. The balance between sovereign and advanced technology is a fundamental thing that people should not forget. In the case of large-language models, there is obviously some bias. Also, there are some returns of those technologies. But India will have to stay in a hybrid environment.

What are the new cyber security threats emerging because of AI?

At a broad level, there are two kinds of actors involved in cybersecurity. One is hacker groups, which want quick money. The second group is nation states, which want to steal intellectual properties and gain an advantage in case war happens. For that, they want to embed the back door and all these botnets who are essentially spyware software in your network in the company, power grids, etc.

I was asked by a group of chief financial officers why these attacks keep happening in spite of spending so much money on cyber. Every point open to the internet is an attack surface. It’s your firewall, a virtual private network, and application portal. In the past, hackers took weeks to compile information about the target’s attack surface. With AI they can just ask. In less than 30 seconds, you’ve got the whole picture.

Then the bad guys want to do social engineering or targeted phishing attacks. They can compose emails using the style of an organisation’s certified financial planner so that people fall for it. They can also use agents to look for applications that have vulnerability. So launching an attack and succeeding gets easier with AI.

How big are your operations in India?

We opened the Bengaluru office for Zscaler before we opened the one in Silicon Valley. We have almost 40 per cent of our employees in India -- across Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Pune, and Hyderabad. About half the software-development training team is in India. This is the biggest centre for us outside the United States.

What message are you getting from your customers?

They are all focused on ensuring they take advantage of AI to make the business more agile and competitive. Here is one big worry that everyone in enterprises has. Today the user is the weakest link for cyber protection. Often a user is compromised, which is known as identity theft. Tomorrow AI agents will be your biggest risk. You have tons of agents in your enterprise accessing all kinds of information. Imagine agents getting hijacked or hacked, which could cause havoc. So we are working on extending our zero trust technology to AI agents. So agents can also be secured and you need to have policy to make them secure as they are like people.

You said modern warfare would be won or lost without fighting a single shot. Would you want to elaborate?