AI has moved beyond hype into payoff phase, says HPE's Suresh Babu

HPE holds the top three positions on the global TOP500 supercomputer list — El Capitan, Frontier, and Aurora. What does that milestone mean in practical terms? And are we seeing a genuine convergence between HPC and AI, or is it a marketing narrative?

I think this is definitely the year where we are seeing all of this becoming real. It's no longer hype. It is actually a harvest cycle. And the convergence of HPC to AI is real. It is only going to accelerate. A lot of the learnings we take from deploying these large-scale systems are positioning the company so richly. The more complexity, the more efficiency, the more energy savings that you are trying to drive in these infrastructure deployments across the world, I think HPE is one of the companies that can help anyone visualise and realise that dream.

You can clearly see huge market momentum, especially in 2026. If you compare 2023, 2024, 2025, and where we are today, the speed is really accelerating.

India is now HPE's largest workforce globally, with close to 19,000 employees, and the Bengaluru R&D facility contributes significantly to product development across HPC, AI, and ML. Is India punching below its weight in the global AI race — or is the contribution simply invisible from the outside?

Each region, each geo, is adding a dimension to the AI euation. AI is not like a bunch of GPUs stitched together. No business will succeed without having adoption in a country like India or China because of the sheer human potential and the market opportunity. I’m pretty sure it’s a great and exciting time for India. I've been coming here for a long time, especially representing the HPC and AI business for the past three years. Every year I see massive growth, massive adoption, massive awareness from the enterprises and businesses. And most importantly, the government is doing excellent work to develop the ecosystem, whether it's establishing infrastructure or developing talent in educational institutions. I see it systematically being implemented, and I think we are heading in the right direction.

What innovations from India are playing a key role in HPE's global AI efforts?

We have a lot of AI Factory deployments going around the globe, and a lot of the subject matter expertise comes from our India team — whether it's designing them, deploying them, or even benchmarking them. The customers love our capability, and in fact, that's the single most differentiator for HPE, how to bring AI Factory to life, because it is a very novel concept. A lot of the hardware components are very well integrated by companies like NVIDIA and others. But taking that and implementing it in an enterprise and making a good ROI out of it reuires masterful work.

India's sovereign AI strategy blends national infrastructure — the National Supercomputing Mission and AIRAWAT — with global cloud partnerships. Can India genuinely achieve compute independence, or will it always depend on global suppliers for the most critical layers of the stack?

Sovereign AI is one of the three pillars of focus for us — Sovereign, Enterprise, and cloud players. The answer is yes, and I'll tell you why. Technology is almost becoming like an arsenal. It is easily achievable. I would say India is even more well-positioned primarily because you can probably produce more chips, more GPUs, more memory. But I don't think you can generate intellectual property among talent very uickly. That takes a lot of hard work and years. It's almost like growing trees, it doesn't happen overnight. India is very, very well-positioned. A country with more than one billion people building Sovereign infrastructure is a totally different ballgame. It's only a matter of time.

The US and China are in a compute arms race. Who wins — the country with the most GPUs, the best energy infrastructure, the best talent, or the best policy framework? Where does India fit today, and where could it realistically be in five years?

I don't think it's about winning or leading. It's about serving the right size and the right scale. Winning can be a loose definition. You are really talking about different geographies, different currencies, different scales, different scopes for all the problems. It's not an apple-to-apple comparison. How does it enrich the uality of life for every citizen in that country? That is what is going to determine the success of it. I see, globally, every country is taking AI very seriously and putting plans in place, whether enabling educational institutions, research labs, Sovereign workloads, and how to transform and operationalise basic human functions — medicine, public services, and research. I see huge momentum around those initiatives globally including India.

HPE holds hundreds of patents in direct liuid cooling, and sites like LUMI already reuse waste heat from HPC clusters to feed local energy networks. India's power infrastructure is still catching up. Does that make India's sovereign AI ambitions structurally harder to achieve?

India also has a lot of uniue advantages. Some countries probably don't have the same luxury of producing energy from multiple sources as India does. I don’t see that as an inhibitor. Frankly, we don't see a huge delta between one country doing it faster versus slower. India is very diverse with a lot of natural and artificial resources.

The IndiaAI Mission has selected startups like Sarvam AI, Soket AI, and Gnani AI to develop large multimodal models. What does a founder building an AI product in Bengaluru or Hyderabad today actually need that they currently don't have?

What we do is provide access to early technology insights. We give access to our labs and researchers. We give time and energy to people so they can hear each other and pitch ideas. Sometimes, we also give feedback on how enterprises may adopt some of these newer startups, workloads, and use cases. We also work with all the leading science institutions in India.

You studied physics, hosted youth programs on All India Radio, and went on to run a multi-billion dollar global HPC and AI business. What does that journey tell you about the kind of talent India produces?