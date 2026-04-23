AI is a massive opportunity, says Nasscom's chair Srikanth Velamakanni

You are taking over when the industry is at an inflection point. What are the challenges you foresee?

Every challenge is an opportunity in disguise. The primary challenge we are facing today, India and the world, is geopolitical uncertainties. A lot of this is beyond the control of any single entity, Nasscom or companies, but it tends to delay decision-making.

The second challenge is also a massive opportunity — artificial intelligence (AI). It is fundamentally changing the nature of work. It is transforming how people write code, Nasscom represents about six million people who write code for a living, and now code can be written at a far more industrial scale, with thousands of lines generated per day, dramatically improving productivity.

The world needs far more technology than it has today. When AI compresses work — for example, reducing 100 hours of work to 10 hours — it may seem like a 90 per cent reduction. But in reality, it makes much more work feasible. The volume of work expands significantly.

So, while AI compresses some work and presents short-term challenges, it is also the largest opportunity the tech industry has ever seen.

An area of concern is the slowdown in hiring by the industry. How do you see Nasscom ensuring that this industry continues to play its role in employment creation?

There is no question that the tech industry continues to be a net hiring engine for the country. However, the speed of that engine has slowed substantially over the past 18-24 months.

The most significant impact has been on entry-level hiring, which has declined globally, not just in India. Companies already have a trained workforce, and if AI can perform the basic tasks typically assigned to junior roles, the need for entry-level hiring reduces in the short term.

We believe this is a temporary phenomenon. Companies will eventually need entry-level talent to maintain the right organisational structure.

Also, new entrants bring fundamentally different skills. They are native to AI, having learned and applied it during school and college. Many have already built projects using AI. This makes them well equipped to support enterprise AI transformation.

There has been some buzz on various platforms that though the pricing of AI tokens has fallen, the cost is going up because developers and companies use more of AI tools, a high volume of coding, and long context prompts. In India, where startups are largely focused on the application programming interface and the application layer, which relies heavily on tokens, do you see this as a hindrance?

In the short term, yes. What is happening is that everyone is hitting the physical limits of GPU (graphics processing unit) availability — whether in cloud or otherwise. Because of this, there is a constraint on how much compute is available per task. We are already seeing feedback across the industry that token limits are being hit more frequently.

Secondly, while the cost of tokens is coming down, users are often being pushed towards more efficient compute. In practice, this can lead to higher overall compute usage. Many companies are running into token limits because these systems are highly token-intensive.

Another interesting development is pricing models. If you look at Mythos pricing — although it is not yet commercially available and is part of the Glassfin project — the cost per token has increased. For instance, input tokens may be priced at around $25, while output tokens could be priced significantly higher, at around $125.

This is because the way token usage is defined is changing. Models are now doing much more processing — or “thinking” — before generating a single output token.

Net-net, this is largely a short-term issue. As GPU capacity improves, token availability will increase and costs are expected to decline significantly — potentially by as much as 90 per cent.

In the near term, however, there will be fluctuations due to inefficiencies and capacity constraints.

What are Nasscom’s key priorities?

The first is to restore growth in the industry. Nasscom cannot directly enforce growth. But it can enable member organisations to perform better. By equipping companies to grow individually, we can drive overall industry growth.

The idea is to do our bit in enabling the restoration of these growth vectors — revenue, profitability, margins, and revenue per employee — for the industry.

The second vector is to ensure that, as individuals think about building their careers and as the country looks at its tech industry, it is important to recognise that this (AI) is a significant opportunity. If used appropriately, AI could become the biggest driver of future growth, profitability, and overall success for companies.

The third point is on how employment gets shaped. As tech talent evolves and acquires new skills, a transition will be required. If Nasscom, the government, and other stakeholders come together to facilitate and ease this transition, the restoration of growth will be faster.

The last point, which I want the media to amplify, is that India is not spending enough on technology as a country. Whether you look at corporate India or the government, there is a need to increase the tech intensity of businesses. Tech intensity can be defined as the proportion of revenue spent on technology — whether that is 2 per cent, 3 per cent, or 5 per cent. This varies across industries, but the global average is about 4.5 per cent. India’s number, unfortunately, is lower.

When you look at the top players in the industry, the number of POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) complaints is going up. Does the industry need to rethink how this can be addressed?

When the number of POSH complaints increases, it usually means that people who have complained feel confident enough to come forward — that justice will be served, their case will be heard, and they will not be targeted or victimised. That confidence influences the number of cases being filed. It is not necessarily about an increase in incidents.

This should be seen as a positive indicator of strong governance within organisations. People will behave as they always have; the real question is whether robust processes are in place to address such situations effectively.

Is there a need for the industry to look at its pricing model, as more and more work is AI-led and the nature of work changes?

The winds of change around this topic are already evident. It is not just within Nasscom as an industry body. This is something that consistently comes up in strategic discussion. As an industry, we are prepared for this shift to outcome- and output-driven transformation.

The technology is far more advanced now from an AI standpoint. It is much more feasible than ever before to deliver and guarantee such outcomes. Clients are increasingly saying that they do not want to focus only on input. They want to measure output. This is leading to more value-driven pricing models.