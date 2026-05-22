All stakeholders back to believing in theatrical: PVR Inox's Ajay Bijli

Most people attribute PVR-Inox’s performance to Dhurandhar. What is the texture of this recovery?

Dhurandhar is a phenomena, but I think only Dhurandhar wouldn’t have got us 150 million people who visited a PVR-Inox cinema. (If you add up all the revenues from food & beverages or F&B, ticket sales and ad revenues attributable to it, Dhurandhar 1 and 2 brought in roughly 16 per cent of PVR-Inox’s top line in FY26) There are lots of others -- Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narasimha, lots of Hollywood films like Jurassic Park, F1 and Laalo, a Gujarati movie, which did very well. We had Border 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Also Dhurandhar 2 came only on March 19, which is really the fag end of the financial year.

There was talk of supply constraints, especially in Hindi, till last year. Is that over?

We need to look at the big picture -– it is alright if in one year Hindi doesn’t perform. By the way, Hindi really performed last year, so did Hollywood. The region doesn't matter. Overall, 150 million people came to our cinemas. Overall, there was an 8 per cent growth (from 2022 to 2025) and box office reached ₹13,395 crore.

Every stakeholder has got belief. Real-estate people are still allocating space for cinemas in their malls, film fraternities are putting the movies on the big screen first. Direct to OTT films have gone down from 105 in 2022 to 30 in 2025. And theatrical has gone from 217 to 470. (going by EY-FICCI data). The film fraternity is releasing movies on the big screen first. All stakeholders are basically back to believing in theatrical, including consumers.

When are the first of your low-cost screens opening?

We are doing the PVR Smart initiative. The first one is opening in Muzaffarpur (Bihar) on July 17. Rampur (UP), Barrackpore (West Bengal) about 25 to 28 screens will open this year. These are 2, 3, 4 screen plexes. But all the boxes have to get ticked. The location has to be good, it has to be a destination like in Leh (which got its first theatre in January 2026). It is a destination, there is a food court and it's a proper accessible location. The fundamentals of where we open should not change. But definitely there is potential.

How are they different from the regular PVR screens?

Everything will be 30 to 35 per cent lower than a normal PVR cinema. Because everything is low -- capex (capital expenditure) is low, our operating expenditures are low. And the demographic itself is not something where we can charge more. So, per capita income is low. Therefore, the price point will be roughly 30 to 35 per cent lower than our (average) ticket price currently. Even F&B will be lower.

The box-office revenues in 2025 have grown but footfalls have fallen from 883 million in 2024 to 832 million going by Ormax data. Is that a metric which worries you?

The Ormax guys do a good job. But this report is just not correct from a data perspective. If we can extrapolate what's happening with PVR Inox -- 150 million people came (against 136.9 million in FY25) and the average ticket price increased (from ₹259 to ₹280) as well. We have grown in both volume and value. If we extrapolate PVR's numbers to the whole country it will be pretty much similar –- there will be value and volume growth both. Otherwise ₹13,000-plus crores can't come. There is no such elasticity in the price.

A lot of the audience chatter around films focuses on the box-office revenues instead of what the film is about. How do you view this?