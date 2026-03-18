AM/NS Andhra project to kick off; ₹1.5 trillion investment on cards

What is even more exciting is the fact that, in a sector always hit by the twin hurdles of land acquisition and environmental clearance woes, Andhra Pradesh managed to put the project on track within 15 months with all the required nods, making it a case study in itself. According to an industry source, the last foundation stone-laying ceremony for any greenfield steel plant project happened long back in 2010 for the Tata Steel plant in Kalinganagar, Odisha.

The Rajayyapeta plant will reportedly be developed in multiple phases, with plans to expand capacity to 24 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), and an investment of around ₹1.5 trillion. AMNS India said the first phase of the project will witness an investment of around ₹70,000 crore, and may be commissioned by the end of 2028 or early 2029.

“A greenfield project is coming after considerable time in India, and such a project always has its own challenges. That is where the role of the government comes in. For the nation, it will help in reaching the 300 mtpa target; for the state, it will help in securing a large investment that will create a lot of positive change in the economy of that region," said Dilip Oommen, director and chief executive officer (CEO) of AMNS India.

The clearance in 15 months is important, looking at the history that a lot of such projects used to get stuck due to environmental hurdles in the past. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present at the event along with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Reasons for speedy clearances

A source familiar with the development told Business Standard that the deal was concluded within three months after the Naidu government took charge in 2024. More interestingly, the state concluded this deal without even signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU), finalising everything through a Zoom call and a WhatsApp chat between AMNS India board Chairman Aditya Mittal and Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh.

Oommen said the request for the land was put in on August 30, 2024, and by November 26, 2024, the land allotment letter from the government was released. "That was super-efficient and best in class from the state. The state government played a vital role in squeezing the timelines. Its single-window concept also helped in turning the project from proposal to foundation in one and a half years. The chief minister himself was talking to our leaders regularly. It has worked out very well for us," he added.

According to government sources, one major advantage for the company is that it already has a slurry pipeline that originates at NMDC’s Bailadila mines in Chhattisgarh and is currently catering to its pellet plant in Vizag, located near the industrial area of Peddapeta, in Andhra Pradesh. Hence, the only major clearance required was a right of way for this pipeline for almost a 54 km stretch to Rajayyapeta.

The other issues of concern that many states face are land acquisition and environmental clearance. "We had only 673 families in the area, and we have given a special rental allowance of ₹3,000 per month in advance for a year, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. This was in addition to the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) compensation. Because of this, we could wind up the entire process from acquisition to foundation in a short span," said N Yuvaraj, state principal secretary for Industries and Commerce.

Yuvaraj added that the chief minister wanted the project’s first phase to be commissioned by January 2029, and even intervened in getting early clearances from the Centre and NMDC.

"Around 890 acres of the 2,200 acre land was earlier allotted to a central project. Through proper coordination with the Centre, we could fast-track the transfer of that land too. We expect the second phase by 2033," he added. The state even went one step ahead by ensuring availability of cement and steel for construction of houses at a discounted rate locally as part of compensation sops.