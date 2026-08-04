Anand Mahindra calls Class of 2026 a 'superhero generation' amid AI era

Anand Mahindra described the Class of 2026 as a “superhero generation”, saying its ability to evolve amid artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical conflict, climate change and the collapse of old certainties would be its defining strength. Addressing the fifth annual convocation of Mahindra University, its chancellor said today’s graduates had grown up in a world where “‘once in a lifetime’ seems to happen every year”. “You have lived through a pandemic that upended your studies and your daily lives. You are witnessing wars that are reshaping the global order. You have seen climate change move from prediction to reality,” Mahindra said.

At the same time, questions about truth had become more difficult, social media was reshaping society, and AI was performing tasks once considered possible only for humans, he said.

The rapid pace of change had also weakened conventional assumptions about careers. “The comfortable old doctor, lawyer, engineer, IAS, MBA tropes no longer hold. New jobs appear almost overnight, as quickly as old ones disappear. And just when you think you understand the rules of the game, the game changes,” Mahindra said.

Contrasting the experiences of different generations, he said the future had appeared to parents as a “well-laid-out road”. Today’s graduates, however, were “trying to find your footing as the ground quakes under you”.

Mahindra invoked the fictional superhero group X-Men to explain how extraordinary external circumstances could awaken new abilities. Their story, he said, was not merely about superpowers but about evolution in response to a world unlike the one that had existed before.

“The X-Men are proof that extreme conditions don’t just test you. They can transform you and hand you an ability you wouldn’t otherwise have had,” he said.

Mahindra argued that the pandemic, technological change and the breakdown of established certainties had similarly transformed the way the present generation thinks.

“Like the X-Men, you have developed capabilities previous generations never imagined—comfort with ambiguity, collaborating with machines, familiarity with perpetual change,” he said. “Call it your mutant power: the ability to evolve and thrive in conditions that would have paralysed generations before you.”

However, technological adaptability would not be sufficient on its own, he said. Drawing upon Swami Vivekananda’s statement that “all power is within you”, Mahindra said extraordinary abilities were not restricted to a fortunate few but often remained dormant until circumstances called them forth.

“The qualities you will need most in life—courage, resilience, compassion—are already part of you, waiting for the moment when life invites them to emerge,” he said.

Mahindra identified humanity as the generation’s greatest power, particularly as AI assumes a growing range of tasks.

“We talk so much today about what artificial intelligence can do that we sometimes forget that there are things that only human beings can provide—ethics, humility, compassion, curiosity, moral purpose,” he said.

Graduates’ strengths would arise both from their capacity to evolve and from their inner selves, he said. The critical test would be how they placed those powers and their moral compass at the service of a purpose larger than themselves.

Combining the X-Men idea of adaptation to external circumstances with Vivekananda’s emphasis on inner strength, Mahindra offered what he called a “superpower formula” for the generation.

“The future needs both—the ability to evolve and the ability to be more deeply human,” he said. “The dual capacity to evolve outwardly and to awaken inwardly is your real superpower.”

Calling the graduating class “our band of superheroes”, Mahindra concluded by expressing the hope that their powers would serve both themselves and the world.

The convocation’s chief guest was Rajiv Bajaj, whom Mahindra praised for innovation, global leadership, and his contribution to education and skill development. He cited the structural transformation of Bajaj Auto, the revival of Chetak for the electric age, and the company’s presence across Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Bajaj also inaugurated the Bajaj Engineering and Skills Training Centre at the university. Pradeep Khosla, chancellor of the University of California San Diego, attended as the guest of honour.