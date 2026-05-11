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Ashok Kumar Panda takes charge as SAIL chief, targets 35 MTPA capacity

Ashok Kumar Panda has assumed charge as chairman and managing director of SAIL, with a focus on expansion, raw material security and value-added steel

Ashok Kumar Panda has assumed charge as chairman and managing director (CMD) of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Ashok Kumar Panda has assumed charge as chairman and managing director (CMD) of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Saket Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

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Ashok Kumar Panda has assumed charge as chairman and managing director (CMD) of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) from May 9, the steel ministry said on Monday. Prior to this, Panda served as Director (Finance) and also held additional charge of Director (Commercial) for around nine months.
 
A mechanical engineering graduate who joined SAIL as a Management Trainee (Technical) in 1992, Panda has spent over three decades with the state-run steelmaker, holding responsibilities across multiple plants and units in operational, financial and commercial functions.
 
During his tenure as Director (Finance), he led initiatives focused on improving operational efficiency and profitability, including technical interventions, production enhancement through product basket enrichment, and policy revamps across operations, sales and marketing, human resources, and finance.
 
 
Outlining the company’s immediate priorities after taking charge, Panda said SAIL is preparing for its next phase of capacity expansion to 35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). He said the company would focus on workplace safety, strengthening raw material security through domestic mining and overseas assets, and expanding market reach with greater emphasis on value-added steel products and brand strengthening to drive long-term value creation.
 

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Topics : SAIL Steel Authority of India Steel Industry

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

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