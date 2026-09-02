Ashok Soota: The serial entrepreneur who refuses to hang up his boots

Soota is relinquishing his position as a controlling promoter of Happiest Minds and cashing out of a firm that he founded in 2011 and took public in 2020. The company listed at a premium of 110 per cent.

A serial entrepreneur, Soota will now be dedicating his focus to his diagnostic healthcare and wellness company Happiest Health and a not-for-profit medical research trust, SKAN.

Soota wants to scale up his two ventures, started between 2021 and 2022, from the proceeds he is receiving from selling his majority stake in Happiest Minds to ITC Infotech. As part of the deal, about 22.1 per cent of his stake is being transferred to the ITC subsidiary for Rs 1,300 crore in cash in two stages. He will become a minority shareholder in the merged company with a 7.55 per cent stake.

It could not be immediately ascertained what portion of the proceeds will go to the two ventures. He was not part of the media briefing on Tuesday. He previously committed Rs 200 crore towards SKAN, which carries out medical research on ageing and neurological disorders, with the Centre for Brain Research at IISc and St John’s geriatric centre in Bengaluru.

“Mr Soota was looking to scale down his investments in Happiest Minds to fund his new venture,” Happiest Minds’ managing director Venkataraman Narayanan said. “That is the legacy he wants to leave. The funding will come through the sale of shares. He sold some stake in a couple of block deals but trying to do a block deal has its own negatives on the share price and also on morale of shareholders. So the idea was to place a small block with a strategic investor,” he added.

SKAN recently opened a 22,000-square-foot campus in Attibele in Bengaluru and the initiative has partnerships with Cambridge University, Quadram Institute of Biosciences and Wellcome Sanger Institute.

It has been a remarkable journey for Soota, whose name would feature right at the top beside Narayana Murthy and Azim Premji in terms of the impact he has had on India's IT industry over the last three decades. Before starting Happiest Minds in 2011 and taking it public in 2020, he started Mindtree (now known as LTM) in 1999 along with the likes of Subroto Bagchi and also took it public in 2007.

Between 1985 and 1999, he worked with Wipro and was the most visible face of India’s fourth-largest IT services provider before turning entrepreneur. When he left as president of Wipro Infotech, the unit’s revenue was $500 million, up from Rs 7 crore when he joined.

Just like Murthy and Premji, Soota was also a by-product of India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, which led to the boom in the information technology (IT) sector and created a wealthy middle class. To him, AI is the largest inflection point and game changer for over 40 years of the IT industry. It is evolving every day and throwing up many new opportunities, business models and challenges.

When Business Standard asked him in June about how AI will impact healthcare in the future, he said the key differentiator will be synergy.

“SKAN takes up research projects with Happiest Health clinics who also provide the cohorts for the studies. Research is done in stem cells and gut microbiome. All this requires large data analytics and bioinformatic skills provide by Happiest Minds. Finally, both SKAN and Happiest Health require technology platforms which are developed by Happiest Minds. This interlocking of skills leads to new solutions and synergy. This will be the way of the future with each partner focusing on their own core competence while creating a whole much greater than the sum of its parts.”