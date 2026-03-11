Aster to add 4,000 beds, invest ₹4K cr in 2 years: Dy MD Alisha Moopen

What is the status of the merger?

One exciting news is that we have got creditors' and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval. We have been eagerly waiting for this since filing for the merger in October 2024. We've already had Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval, Bombay Stock Exchange nod, and everything, but this was a big one that was pending. NCLT is going through some of its internal processes, in terms of getting the paperwork done, which we think should take around a quarter. So, it's just more paperwork and administration from their end, but in terms of all the regulatory approvals, everything has now been completed.

How will the synergy work?

We always knew the largest opportunities were of procurement synergies, in terms of whether it's our capital expenditure purchases as well as medical consumables, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics. So, we have been doing a very deep and extensive exercise, doing the data collection and analysis in terms of seeing where the opportunities lie at the micro level.

We are of course in line with the regulatory environment and guidance. Once that happens, we should be able to kind of press the button in terms of getting a lot of those benefits.

With one unified management team, with all the groundwork that has been done, we believe that in FY27 you should see sort of very good, healthy numbers.

We are hopeful to continue double-digit growth on the top line as well as the bottom line, with very healthy earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of more than 20 per cent, which is what the network is already showing.

What are your expansion plans?

Looking ahead, the merged entity will aim to increase bed capacity to around 14,710 beds over the coming years. Of the planned 4,080-bed additions by the merged entity in the next two years, 2,368 beds will be added by Aster and the remaining by QCIL. This is likely to see an investment of around ₹4,000 crore in two years.

Where will this expansion be focussed on?

Our expansion strategy focuses on both greenfield projects and selective acquisitions, enabling us to strengthen our presence in Kerala and Karnataka. These are states where we already have a dominant position. Around 2,000 of these beds are on brownfield.

Key upcoming additions include two new hospitals in Bengaluru – a 430-bed and 500-bed facility on Sarjapur Road and Yeshwanthpur. Also, the addition of 350 beds at Aster CMI Hospital and 159 beds at Aster Whitefield, reinforcing our leadership position among the top three healthcare providers in the city.

In Kerala, the 263-bed Aster Kasaragod Hospital became operational in October 2025. Additionally, we are developing the 454-bed greenfield Aster Capital Hospital in Trivandrum and expanding capacity at Aster Medcity, Kochi, with the addition of 100 beds.

We are also planning a state-of-the-art 300-bed women and children’s hospital in Hyderabad, along with the addition of 75 beds at Aster Ramesh, Ongole. We are also looking at a sizeable asset in Chennai.

With Blackstone coming to the fold, what is your take on the role of private equity players in Indian healthcare?

As a company, we have had private equity now for the last 20 years. We've always said that we want to make healthcare more accessible for people, which means that you have to expand capacity. This also means capital becomes quite important, especially in healthcare as it's a capex-heavy industry.

Now, having someone like Blackstone is a great asset for us because it is one of the largest and most-respected institutions.