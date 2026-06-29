Axis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma steps down after more than six years

Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector lender, on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Puneet Sharma has resigned after more than six years with the lender and will be relieved from the bank's services at the close of business on August 31, 2026. He will also cease to be a key managerial personnel from that date. In his resignation letter, Sharma said he had largely achieved the objectives he set when taking over as CFO. "When I accepted this role more than six years ago, my core mandate was to build a strong team with deep functional strength, robust financial controls and reporting discipline, incorporate prudent financial practices, build a resilient balance sheet and improve shareholder trust. These objectives are now largely complete," he wrote.

Sharma added that the bank is "today anchored by capable functional teams... rigorous financial reporting governance and a resilient balance sheet that positions us for long-term growth", which "allows me to step away and look ahead to the next phase of my professional journey".

Sharma said he remained fully committed to ensuring a seamless and responsible transition before his departure.

Separately, Axis Bank's board approved the reappointment of independent director C H S S Mallikarjun Rao for a second four-year term beginning February 1, 2027, subject to shareholder approval. It also approved the reappointment of Executive Director Munish Sharda for another three-year term from February 27, 2027, subject to approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and shareholders.