Balance sheet gives JSW Steel comfort for growth, says Joint MD & CEO

JSW Steel’s net profit in Q2FY27 surged 225 per cent year-on-year. What drove the rise?

Steel consumption in India continued to be one of the major drivers. In the first half of this year, growth was 7.5 per cent in spite of the challenges the world went through and India navigated.

The July-September quarter, which is seasonally weak, did have an impact, but from August things improved. Prices recovered, especially prices of long products. Activity picked up quite fast because government capex in June and July was strong.

We, therefore, saw a strong operating performance. Our revenues grew on the back of sales volumes, and our profitability was better through better cost management, in spite of the challenges we faced.

The second half (H2) is typically stronger. What is the outlook for H2?

In the first half, demand in the country was roughly 85 million tonnes (mt). The way we see it, we will probably end up with 92 mt or 93 mt in the second half.

The board approved two major capacity expansions — 5 mt at JJSL (JSW JFE Steel Ltd) and 5 mt at Vijayanagar. Are both included in your 78-mt capacity target by FY32?

The Odisha Phase II project and the Sambalpur JJSL project are both part of our 78-mt trajectory.

In addition, we have approved investment for adding a pellet plant and a converter and caster at JVML (JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd), which will enable us to reach the 25-mt capability at Vijayanagar that we had outlined. At Dolvi (Maharashtra), we are adding a caster and plate-processing capability. In downstream, we are putting up a 1.8 mt cold rolling line at Vasind (Maharashtra).

Apart from that, there is a focus on raw materials. On coking coal in Mozambique, we have increased our plans. That, in addition to Illawarra (Australia), gives us good control of prime coking coal. We are also investing in iron ore mines.

How much is the capex you are looking at over the next five to six years?

Our capex last quarter was ₹6,266 crore, the highest quarterly capex we have had so far. Capex for the first half was over ₹11,100 crore. And we are on track with our guidance of ₹22,000 crore-24,000 crore for FY27.

The good thing is that we have been able to do this through internal accruals — we have reduced debt and brought net debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and tax) to 1.28 times. So the balance sheet is financially robust right now, and that enables us to move to the next phase of growth.

With our current scale of 32 mt of capacity, without the joint venture and the United States (US), or 38 mt if you include those, we will generate enough free cash flows for capex, assuming normative Ebitda levels, not a stress scenario. The strong balance sheet gives us comfort for growth, and we have headroom available.

We are on track to reach 79.5 mt of capacity (including the US).

We have added roughly ₹29,000 crore of additional capex this quarter. Netting off the ₹11,000 crore we have spent we will have about ₹1.48 trillion to spend over the next five to six years.

Under the draft National Steel Policy, the country is targeting about 604 million tonnes of steel capacity by 2047. What is JSW’s capacity target for the same period?

The draft policy outlines 600 mt of capacity and consumption of 505 mt. It gives confidence to us in the industry that the country’s growth trajectory will remain on track. That is a good thing because reliance on external factors will be lower, and that should be a stronger impetus for investment. We haven’t firmed up where we would be in the next phase to 2047, but we will do that.

Are imports on the rise?

On the finished steel side, imports have risen. If you look at exports and imports in totality, including semis, we are broadly balanced in the first half. But in finished steel, our imports have been more than our exports, so we will continue to monitor that. Imports from China especially have gone up. Imports from Japan, Korea and the ASEAN free trade agreements are areas we need to continue to monitor.

What are the key challenges and risks to your expansion plans, from geopolitical uncertainty to land and labour availability?

We are now across the south, west and east. Labour used to travel from the east to the south and west. Now that we have expansion in the east, we see better comfort on labour because they are closer to home. We are able to attract a contractor ecosystem in the east.

On land and approvals, for most of the expansion we are doing now, the land is already with us. We are trying to fast-track approvals, and there is support from the government to deliver that. As long as we get the approvals in time, we will be able to improve our execution. So from a challenge point of view, land is behind us, approvals are in process, and the contractor and labour ecosystem are something we have lined up.

Is geopolitical uncertainty a risk?

It is always a risk. But look at the six years before FY26. In FY20, the demand in India was 100 mt and we ended last year at 164 mt in spite of Covid and the Gaza problem.

In spite of these major geopolitical challenges, we added 64 mt in six years. By the end of this decade, the way it looks, we will cross the National Steel Policy consumption figure of 230 mt. So you are seeing progressive growth in spite of the speed breakers along the way.