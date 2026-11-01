Bank of Baroda to put MDR proceeds back into UPI ecosystem: MD & CEO

There was a one-time gain from the sale of shares in the National Stock Exchange (NSE). How much of the profit was attributable to this transaction?

There were two components to the gain: the cash profit from the sale and a valuation gain. The total positive impact from the NSE transaction was around ₹3,100 crore. Of this, we thought it prudent to set aside around ₹1,600 crore as a provision under the expected credit loss framework, keeping in mind potential headwinds arising from geopolitical developments. The balance of around ₹1,500 crore supported profitability at the operating profit level. At the net profit level, the contribution would be around ₹1,200 crore after tax.

At the end of the first quarter (April-June/Q1), you had indicated a target of around $4 billion in FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI’s special swap window. However, you have mobilised almost twice that amount.

Our initial estimate was based on our assessment of the scheme in its early days and India’s previous experience with FCNR(B) mobilisation, when the country had attracted $35-40 billion. However, the flows turned out to be much stronger, not just for BoB but for the banking system as a whole. This enabled us to mobilise almost twice our initial estimate. Of the total mobilisation, we have also raised around $1.1 billion through external commercial borrowings, at very competitive rates compared with those prevailing in the market.

I believe it is positive for India, particularly for internationally active banks, to mobilise a higher quantum of FCNR(B) deposits. We were able to capitalise on this opportunity through our product offerings and customer servicing capabilities, supported by our large non-resident Indian franchise. We have a strong retail banking presence in two key regions — West Asia and Africa. In West Asia, we are the only bank to have a regular retail banking licence. A major proportion of deposits from the Indian diaspora in these markets is routed through us, which contributed to the strong mobilisation.

Has the entire amount been deployed into lending assets, or is a portion of the funds yet to be deployed?

I would say that the major portion is yet to be deployed. I would describe it as stored liquidity. If you look at the increase in advances and the reduction in bulk deposits between June and September, only around ₹6,000 crore of the incremental deposits has been used to retire bulk deposits. The balance is available with us to fund credit growth as and when required.

There has been a good increase in our government securities portfolio in September compared with June. Secondly, when you operate a large bank, you typically have a certain amount of money market borrowings. With the added liquidity, we have reduced those borrowings and are not undertaking them to the same extent currently. The idea is to maintain this liquidity so that, when required, we can revert to our normal money market borrowing levels.

In terms of investments, our investment book increased by around ₹40,000 crore between June and September. That gives you an indication of where some of the funds are currently parked.

You have indicated that the bank intends to deploy the funds over the next two quarters. Will this largely be directed towards the corporate segment?

Our RAM (retail, agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprise) portfolio is growing at 18-20 per cent, which will require funding. Similarly, the corporate book will also need resources. There will also be normal deposit growth at the prevailing rate, particularly since we have raised our deposit growth guidance. The extra mobilisation is positive from the perspective of raising resources to meet the bank’s credit requirements.

Is this one of the key reasons behind the upward revision in the bank’s credit growth guidance?

Typically, June and September are relatively weaker quarters, while December and March tend to be seasonally stronger in terms of credit growth. However, this year, both June and September have been very strong, on both the advances and deposit fronts. The outlook for gross domestic product growth has also been positive, with forecasts of around 7.6 per cent.

As we enter the busy season, despite continuing headwinds from geopolitical developments and the monsoon, we remain positive about the outlook. Against this backdrop, we believe the upward revision of our advances and deposit growth guidance by 1 percentage point each is achievable.

There has been some commentary around stress in the gold loan segment. Are you seeing any signs of stress in the segment, or is the issue largely restricted to non-banking financial companies?

As of now, we are not seeing any stress in our gold loan portfolio. The gross non-performing asset ratio in our retail gold loan portfolio is only 0.44 per cent. However, one of the reasons for the increase in gold loans in the period before March this year was the rise in gold prices. We have adopted a calibrated approach towards increasing our retail gold loan portfolio.

As things stand today, we are not seeing any signs of stress in the portfolio. Our gold loan book is relatively small, at around ₹13,000 crore. The growth in the segment was partly driven by the formalisation of gold loan borrowers and the increase in gold prices. Although we are not seeing any stress in the portfolio, we are growing at a relatively slower pace, keeping in mind the outlook for the market.

There has been some commentary that the festival season this year has not been as strong as last year. How would you characterise festival demand so far?

Our festival campaign has been receiving good traction. If you look at the year-on-year growth in business as of October 29-30, it has remained broadly at the same level as in September. We are not seeing any moderation in underlying demand. It continues to be strong. That said, consumption received a boost last year following the goods and services tax changes, which is an important factor to keep in mind while making comparisons.

What is your outlook for margins over the coming quarters?

Our net interest margin (NIM) guidance is in the range of 2.75-2.95 per cent. We reported a NIM of around 2.75 per cent in Q2 and 2.76 per cent for the first half of the financial year (FY27). We expect margins to improve but remain within the guided range. We are likely to be closer to the upper end of the band rather than the lower end.

How many repo rate hikes are you anticipating in the current rate cycle?

Considering the inflation trajectory, we expect one or two rate hikes. While economic growth remains strong, inflation has risen above 5 per cent. We believe the RBI could hike rates by a maximum of 50 bps, taking the terminal repo rate to 6 per cent.

Have you already revised your deposit rates, and when can customers expect an increase?

We have not revised our deposit rates so far, given the liquidity currently available with us and in the banking system. However, if there is a need to line up our rates with the market, particularly as some banks have already revised their deposit rates, we will consider doing so.

As I mentioned, we have some stored liquidity, but we will incrementally raise deposit rates as required. It will be a calibrated approach and a balanced trade-off, depending on how much additional liquidity we need to mobilise. We will look at all available avenues and choose the ones that help us optimise our cost of funds.

However, as we expect a sharp increase in our advances, the existing liquidity may not be sufficient to meet the entire credit requirement. We will need incremental deposits through both current and savings accounts and term deposits. On the term deposit side, we will have to align our rates with the market, but the timing will depend on requirements. If rates need to go up, we are clear that we will take the necessary steps.

Has BoB undertaken any merger and acquisition transactions during the quarter?

We are evaluating a couple of transactions. We had a tie-up with one of the global banks, but nothing has crystallised so far.

The MDR on certain UPI transactions is expected to be introduced after Diwali. What kind of incremental income does the bank expect from this, and how will you ensure that merchants do not pass on the charges to customers?

First, more than 95 per cent of UPI transactions are not covered under the proposed MDR framework. Even within person-to-merchant transactions, there are exemptions up to specified thresholds, along with exemptions for certain small merchants. The framework is restricted to a relatively small set of large-value transactions.

While this will result in some incremental revenue from these transactions, we have announced that the money will be reinvested in improving technology and strengthening the UPI infrastructure so that customers receive better services. We need to take UPI to the next stage, which will require investments in the ecosystem.

This is not intended to be profit-accretive or income-accretive for the bank. We will reinvest the proceeds to improve the scale and technology of the UPI ecosystem. We have made this position clear publicly, and that is what we intend to do.

The government has recently constituted the high-level committee on banking announced in the Union Budget and outlined its terms of reference. What is your initial assessment of this move?

This was already announced in the Union Budget, and its constitution is a welcome step. The banking sector needs to look at its global positioning, and there is a need to scale up banking operations. In that sense, this is a positive development.