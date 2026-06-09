Bank of India sets Q2-end target for expected credit loss parallel run

BoI’s credit growth was around 15 per cent and deposit growth close to 13 per cent in 2025–26 (FY26). Do you expect the momentum to sustain in FY27 as well?

Yes, the momentum is sustaining. Whatever targets we have set for June, we are on track to meet them on both the deposit and credit sides. For FY27, we have guided for global advances growth of 14-15 per cent, global deposit growth of 13-14 per cent, domestic advances growth of 15-16 per cent, and domestic deposit growth of 14-15 per cent.

If you look at our March FY26 numbers, in absolute terms, deposit growth exceeded advances growth by around ₹5,000 crore. Overall business growth was around ₹2.16 trillion, of which deposit growth contributed ₹1.1 trillion and advances growth contributed ₹1.05 trillion. So there was a positive gap in favour of deposits. Our global credit-deposit (CD) ratio is around 81 per cent, while the domestic CD ratio is around 80 per cent.

Do you expect the CD ratio to move higher from current levels?

No. We expect the CD ratio to remain 80-81 per cent during this financial year (FY27). There is significant pressure on domestic deposits, and deposit rates are rising. While credit growth remains healthy and we expect to achieve our guided global credit growth of 14-15 per cent, deposit mobilisation remains challenging because of the higher cost of funds.

Currently, one-year bulk deposits are being mobilised at 7.3-7.4 per cent, while one-year certificate of deposit rates are around 7.8 per cent. We will raise deposits optimally, as required. We also have alternative funding avenues and have already received board approval to raise ₹7,500 crore.

RBI recently issued guidelines on bulk deposit pricing, observing that differential pricing is acceptable but must be linked to runoff rates. How do you view this?

We are fully aligned with the RBI guidelines and respect them. We raise deposits strictly in accordance with regulatory requirements. For us, this is not a challenge.

If the runoff rate is higher, our cost increases because we need to maintain liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirements. Higher runoff rates mean we need to mobilise more deposits to meet those requirements. Therefore, we prefer deposits with lower runoff rates. These are mainly retail term deposits, savings deposits, current account savings account deposits and individual deposits.

Non-individual deposits generally carry higher runoff rates. However, certain non-callable deposits attract lower runoff rates, which provides an LCR advantage.

During the June monetary policy announcement, the RBI observed a slight uptick in lending rates. Do you see pressure on interest rates rising further?

Yes, very much so. The marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) is linked to the cost of deposits. Since deposit costs have been increasing over the last four to five months, many banks have increased their MCLR rates. BoI also raised its MCLR by 10 basis points with effect from June 1.

Is the increase in deposit costs limited to bulk deposits, or is it visible in retail deposits as well?

There is an uptick in retail deposit costs as well because competition among banks for deposits remains intense.

Do you expect further pressure on deposit rates?

In the short term, yes, there is some pressure. Over the long term, we do not see major pressure, but in the near term, it remains a challenge.

What is your assessment of the impact of ECL norms on BoI’s provisioning requirements when the new framework comes into effect?

Significant work has already been completed within the bank. With RBI’s guidelines becoming effective from April 1, 2027, we have formed a dedicated team involving our risk and other departments. Work is underway on probability of default models, loss given default models and the overall ECL provisioning framework.

We assess that Stage 1 and Stage 3 assets should not result in significant additional provisioning. However, Stage 2 assets, particularly special mention account (SMA)-1 and SMA-2, will require additional provisioning.

Our SMA book has improved substantially. For SMA accounts of ₹5 crore and above, the outstanding amount has reduced from ₹5,900 crore in March 2024-25 to ₹4,713 crore in March FY26. Around 66 per cent is in SMA-1 and SMA-2, while 34 per cent is in SMA-0. The SMA book above ₹5 crore is only 0.62 per cent of our total standard book, compared with 0.92 per cent a year earlier.

We have established collection centres across all 69 zones. Teams actively engage with SMA customers through phone calls, texts, WhatsApp messages, and branch visits. This has helped reduce SMA levels significantly and minimise the impact of future ECL provisioning.

The ECL norms come into effect from April 1, 2027. What will be the impact on the capital adequacy ratio because of higher provisioning?

We estimate that the impact on the capital to risk-weighted asset ratio (CRAR) will be roughly 0.5 per cent per annum. The ECL transition is spread over four years. As of March FY26, our CRAR was above 17 per cent, compared with the regulatory requirement of 11.5 per cent.

The bank earned around ₹10,000 crore in profit. Even after paying the declared dividend, around ₹8,000 crore will be retained and added to networth. We have board approval for raising ₹7,500 crore through Tier-I and Tier-II capital instruments, and we also have the option of issuing infrastructure bonds. Therefore, we do not expect ECL provisioning to materially impact the bank.

When do you expect the ECL parallel run to begin?

We expect the parallel run to begin by the end of Q2. Currently, the models are being stabilised. Once that process is complete, the parallel run will commence.

What is the purpose of a parallel run?

The objective is to validate data quality and provisioning outcomes. We are creating multiple cohorts covering non-performing asset accounts, standard accounts, and special mention accounts.

These cohorts will be tested using probability of default and loss given default models. The outputs will be reviewed regularly to ensure alignment with RBI requirements and minimise false positives or false negatives. The parallel run will help refine and stabilise the framework before implementation.

How much infrastructure bond issuance is planned this year?

We have board approval to raise up to ₹10,000 crore. Given the current hardening of interest rates, we may wait until after the current quarter (April-June/Q1) before proceeding. We will assess market conditions before deciding on the timing of the issuance.

ECL provisioning for unsecured loans under Stage 1 and Stage 2 is much higher. Will this lead banks to reduce unsecured lending?

In our case, we have already implemented multiple guardrails around unsecured retail lending. Our personal loan book increased from ₹12,670 crore to ₹13,168 crore, representing a growth of only 3.93 per cent.

Most new personal loans are being extended to salaried customers, particularly those whose salary accounts are maintained with us, enabling direct equated monthly instalment servicing. As a result, personal loan growth has remained modest.

We have already tightened underwriting standards, including higher credit information company score requirements and a stronger focus on salaried borrowers. The personal loan portfolio is very small. The retail loan book is around ₹1.62 trillion, and personal loans account for less than 10 per cent of that. Relative to the global loan book of ₹7.7 trillion, personal loans account for less than 2 per cent.

What kind of FCNR(B) flows do you expect from the recent special window announced by the central bank?

We estimate that total FCNR inflows into the system could be around $25-30 billion. Given our roughly 3 per cent market share in the banking system, we could potentially attract $800-900 million, possibly close to $1 billion.

Currently, the gap between one-year FCNR rates and domestic one-year deposit rates is over 2 per cent, and in some cases, around 2.5 per cent.

Would BoI also harness overseas markets?

Certainly. Around 15 per cent of our global business comes from international operations. We are present in 15 countries and can leverage our international network to attract FCNR deposits. We can also raise dollar funds from international markets.

There have been reports of cash shortages in automated teller machines (ATMs). What has been BoI’s experience?

We reviewed our ATM operations after those reports. BoI operates entirely through outsourced cash management arrangements. As of Friday, only 11 ATMs were out of cash out of a network of more than 7,000 ATMs nationwide.