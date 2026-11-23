Bentley Motors expects India to become one of its 10 largest markets globally within the next five years, as lower import duties under the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) and a growing base of wealthy consumers create fresh growth opportunities for the British luxury carmaker, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frank-Steffen Walliser told Business Standard in an interview on Monday.

India is currently among Bentley's smallest markets globally. However, it has witnessed a threefold increase in sales year-on-year in 2026, although Walliser cautioned that the comparison was influenced by unusually low sales last year, when customers delayed purchases following the announcement of the FTA.

The company currently sells fewer than 100 cars per year in India. Globally, Bentley delivered 10,131 vehicles in 2025, a roughly 5 per cent decrease year-on-year. "We are ambitious in where we want to go and we expect India could rank amongst our top 10 markets in the world," Walliser said. He added that the company was still building its retail and after-sales infrastructure in the country and needed time to assess the market's actual potential.

The India-UK FTA, signed in July 2025, came into force on July 15 this year. Under the agreement, import duties on eligible UK-made petrol cars with engines larger than 3,000cc and diesel cars above 2,500cc will be progressively reduced from 110 per cent to 10 per cent over five years.

Bentley, according to the CEO, has now decided to introduce its petrol-powered Continental Supersports in India, taking advantage of the tariff concessions available under the FTA. "Yes, Supersports is on the way to India....When the free trade agreement is there, we've decided to offer it also in India, and we are very pleased considering the size of the market," Walliser said.

Bentley's current India line-up comprises the petrol-powered Bentayga EWB sport utility vehicle (SUV) and two plug-in hybrid models — the Continental GT coupe and the Flying Spur sedan. The company is examining the possibility of introducing petrol-powered versions of its Flying Spur and Continental GT in India, the CEO said. Their existing plug-in hybrid versions do not currently qualify for the FTA's initial tariff concessions.

The CEO also described India as a relatively predictable market amid geopolitical tensions and trade-related uncertainty in other parts of the world. He said the long-term nature of the India-UK FTA offered greater certainty to businesses by reducing trade barriers.

"India is more neutral, let me phrase it this way, which makes it a very interesting market for us. Now with the FTA, we definitely see a growth path there," he said.

The FTA has reduced the price of the Bentayga EWB SUV by a little over 30 per cent, according to Walliser. On its retail network, Bentley currently has three retailers in India. The company has no immediate plans to expand the network but could consider additional outlets if demand increases and stabilises. Walliser said strengthening after-sales services would be important as the business grows.

The company expects India's customer base to become younger. Its existing customers include entrepreneurs, business founders, next-generation business leaders and celebrities. Walliser said the current average age of Indian customers is about 45 years.

"I would also expect to see more women among our customers, as women are increasingly represented in India's business and entrepreneurial communities," he said.

Separately, Walliser said the conflict in the Middle East had disrupted global shipping routes, reducing the availability of vessels and increasing insurance premiums and transportation costs. Bentley generally shares shipping vessels arranged through the Volkswagen Group, rather than operating its own ships.

"Capacity is a problem. We see way higher insurance premiums. We have to pay what has again an impact on the transport and the logistics," he said.

The company has also faced delays in vehicle deliveries. Some customers have requested air transportation for their cars to avoid waiting for ships, although this has become more expensive. Such additional costs are generally borne by customers when air freight is specifically requested.

On Indian regulatory requirements, including E20 petrol compatibility and vehicle homologation, Walliser said these did not pose a major challenge. Homologation refers to the testing and approval process required for vehicles to meet a country's regulatory standards.

He said compliance involved additional testing, documentation and administrative work, but Indian authorities generally provided sufficient time for manufacturers to prepare for new regulations.

Bentley is also adopting a more balanced global product strategy, offering petrol-only, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), instead of relying on a single powertrain technology. The approach is intended to help the company respond to different customer preferences and regulations across markets.

"If we would rely on plug-in hybrids only or ICE only or BEV only, it would always be wrong. So we need this more balanced portfolio, and this is what we execute at the moment," Walliser said. Torcal — which is Bentley's upcoming first fully electric SUV — could be launched in India in the second half of 2027, the CEO mentioned.

He said the pace of BEV adoption varied significantly across countries, depending on regulations, incentives and customer preferences. This made it important for Bentley to offer different powertrain options.