Beyond GLP-1, Novo eyes next-gen obesity drugs: Vikrant Shrotriya

Semaglutide’s patent expiry has generated enormous discussion in India. Where does Novo Nordisk stand two months after the expiry?

Patent expiry is a very normal and natural progression, especially for a molecule like semaglutide, which has delivered strong patient benefits and has also been commercially successful. Naturally, when a product like semaglutide goes off-patent, even a small share of that market can become a successful business opportunity for generic players. Most companies have tried securing active pharmaceutical ingredients from China, formulating in India, and assembling devices locally. But many of these are semi-synthetic manufacturing processes, which are very different from our recombinant DNA-based manufacturing process.

We have benchmarked semaglutide globally in terms of yield predictability, bioavailability, and quality consistency. Generic companies now have to benchmark against our product. At Novo Nordisk, the pen is ours, the needle is ours, and the formulation is ours — it is a complete system approach. It is still early days, but I believe this genericisation should ultimately lead to the democratisation of obesity treatment, allowing more doctors to prescribe these therapies and more patients to access them.

Are you seeing pricing pressure after the patent expiry?

No, we were already very responsive on pricing. We reduced prices during previous launches and lowered them further subsequently. Broadly, everyone is now operating within a similar price band. As the originator company that introduced semaglutide in India, we command a small premium, but I believe that premium is negligible considering the consistency and quality standards we provide.

I do not think pricing pressure is the key issue. However, when there are nearly 50 players in the market, fragmentation becomes inevitable because every company markets the product differently.

Can India’s anti-obesity market replicate the explosive growth seen in the US?

We are still very far from that kind of growth. In the US, around 12 per cent of the adult population has had access to these medicines at some point, and the country accounts for nearly half the global market. India is nowhere near that level.

We discuss obesity therapies extensively, but if 10 people discuss these drugs in India, perhaps only one actually ends up taking them. Access levels and commercial consumption remain far below the US benchmark.

Could India become one of the world’s biggest GLP-1 markets in the next two years?

Possibly in terms of volume, because India has a population of 1.5 billion and nearly 251 million people living with obesity. Just as India supplies around 20 per cent of the world’s generics, over time we could see very large volumes of obesity medicines being consumed here. But in terms of market value, India may still not enter the top global league.

Beyond GLP-1 therapies, what are the next major therapies Novo Nordisk is bringing to India?

We have multiple therapies and platforms under development. Within obesity, we are working on next-generation therapies including CagriSema, a once-weekly injectable combination of semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, and cagrilintide, an amylin analogue. We are also advancing amycretin, an experimental treatment for weight loss and Type 2 diabetes. Globally, Novo Nordisk has also advanced Wegovy HD, an injectable semaglutide 7.2 milligram therapy that delivered more than 20 per cent mean weight loss.

The company has also initiated Phase-III trials for zenagamtide across obesity-related indications including Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnoea, and knee osteoarthritis.

Many companies are now entering the obesity space, much like climbers who followed Edmund Hillary after Everest was summited. The important thing is ensuring Novo Nordisk continues leading the innovation race.

Will oral obesity drugs disrupt injectable therapies?

Oral therapies and injectables will both have a place in the market. Oral drugs are taken daily, while injectables have different dosing schedules. Ultimately, patient preference will determine adoption. It is like choosing between tea and coffee — different patients will prefer different formats.

I believe oral obesity drugs will become an important segment, but they will coexist with injectables rather than replace them.

What are the next big innovation areas Novo Nordisk is focusing on globally and in India?

We are working across multiple therapy areas. In diabetes, Novo Nordisk recently secured approval for Awiqli (insulin icodec), the world’s first once-weekly basal insulin for Type 2 diabetes.

In rare diseases, we are advancing therapies for sickle cell disease and haemoglobinopathies. Our investigational therapy etavopivat, a once-daily oral drug that activates the red blood cell enzyme pyruvate kinase, recently met key endpoints in a Phase-III trial. We are also expanding into cardiovascular disease therapies and other next-generation metabolic treatments.